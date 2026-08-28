Bigg Boss 20: Who Could Join Salman Khan's Show As Contestants? Here's What We Know

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere soon, and the buzz around India's popular reality show is already at its peak. From the theme to the potential contestants, the upcoming season has sparked curiosity among fans. With the introduction of Rhiya Ahir and Punjabi actor Lovepreet Kaur, aka Love Gill, two contenders are now competing for a spot on the show.

While several names have been reported in connection with the upcoming season, the complete contestant line-up is yet to be officially announced.

Here's what has been reported so far.

Rhiya Ahir

Rhiya Ahir is a Mumbai-based actor, model and entrepreneur who recently attracted attention after a video of her during a student protest went viral. She was seen standing in front of a police van during the CJP protest, which brought her widespread attention online. Her reported association with Bigg Boss 20 has since also sparked criticism on social media.

Ahir has responded to the backlash surrounding her potential entry into the show. She is also the founder of Rhiyasat, a luxury handcrafted apparel label that works with Indian artisans.

In a new promo, Salman Khan introduced 'Fans Ka Faisla', through which viewers can vote for either Rhiya Ahir or Love Gill. The contestant who receives more votes will enter the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Lovepreet Kaur AKA Love Gill

Lovepreet Kaur, popularly known as Love Gill, is a Punjabi actor and model. She is the second contender in the 'Fans Ka Faisla' contest for a place in the Bigg Boss 20 house.

The makers have placed Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir head-to-head, with viewers getting the opportunity to decide who gets the spot. Voting is being conducted through JioHotstar, making the audience's choice the deciding factor in this pre-launch contest.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Rhiya Ahir Or Love Gill — Who Will Become Confirmed Contestant On Salman Khan's Show?

Isha Rikhi

Badshah's second wife and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi has also been linked to Bigg Boss 20. She has recently been in the news amid reports surrounding her personal life and alleged marital issues. As per media reports, the couple had been dating for around four years before getting married in an intimate ceremony in March 2026.

According to multiple media reports, Rikhi has been named as confirmed contestant for the upcoming season. However, an official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

Rikhi is known for her work in Punjabi films such as Happy Go Lucky, What the Jatt, Nawabzaade and others.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is another prominent name linked to Bigg Boss 20. The actress was also previously speculated to be part of the show's earlier seasons.

According to recent reports, the actor has reportedly been approached by the show's team, with discussions reportedly underway. Reports have also claimed that the makers are willing to offer her a substantial fee.

Roy is best known for her television work, particularly Naagin*, and has also appeared in several Hindi films. For now, however, her participation remains unconfirmed.

Mary Kom

Olympic medallist and boxer Mary Kom is another high-profile name reportedly linked to the upcoming season. Recent reports suggest that the six-time world champion boxer has been approached for Bigg Boss 20.

Kom won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics and became the first Indian woman boxer to win an Olympic medal. Kom has also been in the limelight due to her personal life and divorce with husband Onler.

There is no official confirmation yet that she will enter the Bigg Boss house.

Rajat Bedi

Actor Rajat Bedi, who made a comeback with Aryan Khan's 'Bads of Bollywood', is reportedly confirmed for Bigg Boss 20. The Indian Express reported on August 18 that Bedi had been confirmed for the show, while discussions over his fee were reportedly still ongoing.

Aman Gandhi

TV actor Aman Gandhi, known for playing Rithik Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is also rumoured to be joining the show this year, according to a SCREEN report. However, his participation has not been officially confirmed by the show's makers.

Other Names Reportedly Linked To Bigg Boss 20

The speculation does not end with these names. Recent reports have also linked Qazi Touqeer, Khushi Dubey, Kushal Tanwar and Yukti Kapoor to the upcoming season.

The Indian Express has also reported several other names as being in talks, including Geeta Basra, Mahhi Vij, Pranali Rathod, Aashay Mishra, Gia Manek, Varun Jain, Karan Patel, Sunil Pal, Shubhangi Atre, Ridhi Dogra, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal.

According to the report, Geeta Basra and Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty had been finalised, citing sources.

However, these reports should not be treated as the final contestant list until the show's makers officially announce the participants.

Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan returning as the host. The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm from Monday to Sunday, as per reports.

The upcoming season is also expected to feature a two-house format. Reports suggest that evicted contestants could get a chance to return to the game through the second house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20 Trailer Is Here! Salman Khan Reveals Game-Changing 'Extra Jeevan Daan' Twist

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