Stock Market Holidays: Are BSE, NSE Closed On August 28 For Raksha Bandhan? Check Full List

Investors wondering whether Indian stock markets are shut for Raksha Bandhan on August 28 can continue trading as usual, as both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are open on Friday. Raksha Bandhan is not included in the exchanges' official trading holiday calendar for 2026.

Trading across equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives and other market segments will continue during normal market hours. The benchmark exchanges have not announced any trading or settlement holiday for the festival, despite it being observed in several parts of the country.

The regular equity trading session will run from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., while commodity exchanges, including MCX, are also operating as usual. Therefore, stock market participants can buy and sell shares normally on August 28, with no Raksha Bandhan-related closure announced by the exchanges.

The next scheduled stock market holiday is September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi. Diwali Laxmi Pujan falls on Sunday, November 8, in 2026. Although it is listed as a trading holiday, the exchanges will conduct the customary Muhurat Trading session, with timings to be announced separately.

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NSE, BSE Trading Holidays for 2026 - Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment

The following are the next market holidays for the remainder of the year

Date Day Trading Holiday 14-Sep-2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi 02-Oct-2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 20-Oct-2026 Tuesday Dussehra 10-Nov-2026 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada 24-Nov-2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 25-Dec-2026 Friday Christmas

Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan, popularly known as Rakhi, is one of India's most cherished festivals celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. Observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravana, the festival symbolises love, trust, protection and mutual respect.

On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread, or rakhi, on their brothers' wrists and pray for their well-being, while brothers pledge to protect and support them throughout life. Families come together to exchange gifts and sweets, making the occasion a celebration of togetherness.

ALSO READ: School Holiday August 28: Are Schools Closed On Raksha Bandhan? Check State-Wise School Status

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