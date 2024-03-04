India's Dysfunctional Environmental Clearance System Should Be Shut Down: Sunita Narain

"These studies can very quickly turn political. Therefore, the methodology of these studies has to be much more universal. They have to be owned by countries of the Global South. Otherwise, in a loss-and-damage agreement tomorrow, someone could argue that according to this attribution study, only 10% of the disaster was caused by climate change. So, we will only pay you 10% of the cost," Narain said.

Loss and damage refers to irreversible impacts of climate change.