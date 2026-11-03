Zerodha Makes Major Change To Withdrawals Limit; Here's What Users Can Now Do

Zerodha has increased the daily limit for instant withdrawals to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh, allowing customers to transfer a higher amount from their trading accounts to their linked bank accounts within seconds.

The brokerage firm has also extended the availability of its instant withdrawal facility. Customers can now access the service between 9 AM and 6 PM, including weekends and market holidays, according to Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath.

Announcing the changes in a post on X, Kamath said the brokerage has increased the withdrawal limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. He also highlighted the scale of the service, saying Zerodha has processed nearly Rs 1 lakh crore through instant payouts since introducing the facility in 2024.

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“We've increased our instant withdrawal limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. It's now available from 9 AM to 6 PM, including weekends and market holidays. Since 2024, we've processed nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in instant payouts, completely free,” Kamath said.

How Does Zerodha's Instant Withdrawal Facility Work?

Zerodha's instant withdrawal facility allows customers to transfer funds from their trading accounts to their primary bank accounts without waiting for the regular withdrawal processing cycle.

The facility is free of cost and allows customers to withdraw between Rs 100 and Rs 5 lakh in a single day. However, users can place only one instant withdrawal request per day.

There are certain conditions attached to the facility. Customers cannot withdraw funds deposited into their trading accounts on the same day. Additionally, pending or executed orders, other than eligible equity CNC and MTF sell orders, and open positions can affect eligibility for instant withdrawals.

The higher withdrawal limit and extended operating window are expected to offer greater flexibility to investors who want quicker access to their unused trading balances, particularly on weekends and exchange holidays.

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