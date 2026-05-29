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Wipro ADR Soars 18% On NYSE After AI Partnership With ServiceNow

The rally followed Wipro's announcement of an expanded partnership with ServiceNow focused on deploying agentic AI workflows across enterprise functions including IT, human resources, procurement and cybersecurity.

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Wipro ADR Soars 18% On NYSE After AI Partnership With ServiceNow
  • Wipro's US-listed shares rose 18.54% to $2.43 on the NYSE on Thursday
  • The stock reached an intraday high of $2.49, gaining as much as 21%
  • Wipro announced an expanded AI partnership with ServiceNow for workflows
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US-listed shares of Wipro rose sharply on Thursday, with its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) jumping 18.54% to $2.43 on the NYSE. The stock climbed as much as 21% during the session to an intraday high of $2.49. ADRs are tools for foreign companies or organisations to trade on US stock markets, just like regular shares of US companies. In theory, an ADR is similar to a special certificate issued by a US bank.

The rally followed Wipro's announcement of an expanded partnership with  ServiceNow focused on deploying agentic AI workflows across enterprise functions including IT, human resources, procurement and cybersecurity.

As part of the collaboration, Wipro will integrate its Wipro Intelligence AI suite with the ServiceNow AI Platform to help enterprises automate and streamline workflows across business systems.

Infosys' ADR also rose 2.5% to $12.70 on NYSE, following Wipro's rally.

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