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Why Astral Is Splitting Its Business; What It Means For Shareholders

Subject to regulatory appproval, the newly formed entity is scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE.

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Why Astral Is Splitting Its Business; What It Means For Shareholders
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ALSO READ: Astral Sees Target Price Cut From PL Capital Despite Healthy Q4 Numbers — Here's Why

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