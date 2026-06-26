Why Astral Is Splitting Its Business; What It Means For Shareholders

Astral Ltd. has announced a major restructuring of the firm led by the demerger of its chemicals business into a separately listed entity — Astral Chemie — and amalgamation of Al-Aziz Plastics into Astral. The company plumbing business will remain within the existing listed entity.

Subject to regulatory approval, the newly formed entity is scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE.

Why Is Astral Splitting The Business?

One of the primary reasons for the demerger is the growing diversification of Astral's chemicals segment. In this vertical, the business spans adhesives, polyvinyl acetate (PVA), cyanoacrylates, and solvent cements. The reorganisation will consolidate the existing paints and coatings. The business will be consolidated under a single, dedicated corporate platform managed by a focused leadership team with deep sector-specific expertise.

The restructuring allows both businesses, including plumbing and chemicals to operate independently, with greater flexibility in deciding capital expenditure, growth investments, and expansion strategies. This separation is expected to lead to improved operational efficiencies, cost optimisation and sharper strategic direction in each segment.

ALSO READ: Astral Q4 Results: Profit Up 19%; Revenue Rises; Declares Final Dividend

What It Means For Shareholders

Following the demerger, shareholders of the company will receive one share of Astral Chemie for every one share held in the existing entity. The demerger process is expected to be positioned as a credit value-unlocking exercise with the shareholders holding stakes in two separate listed entities, each with distinct business models and growth trajectories. It must be noted that there will be no change in the shareholding pattern of the demerged company.

Here's what Atsral's numbers reflect -