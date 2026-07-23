Waterways Leisure Shares Fall 9% After Q1 Profit Declines Over 30%

Shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited tumbled nearly 9% during the trading session on Thursday, July 23 after the company announced April to June quarter earnings for the financial year 2026-27, positing over a 30% fall in net profit.

Waterways Leisure shares declined as much as 8.6% to Rs 834.15 apiece. The scrip was trading 6.36% by 11:04 am, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.05%.

The company's net profit dropped 34.4% to Rs 22.8 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026 from Rs 34.7 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue rose 7.8% to Rs 190 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 176 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, EBITDA fell 18.3% to Rs 44.9 crore in the quarter under review aganist Rs 55 crore in Q1FY26. EBITDA margin contracted 23.6% in the quarter, compared to 31.2% in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Waterways Leisure Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 34.4% at Rs 22.8 crore versus Rs 34.7 crore.

Revenue up 7.8% at Rs 190 crore versus Rs 176 crore.

Ebitda down 18.3% at Rs 44.9 crore versus Rs 55 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 23.6% versus 31.2%.

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