Wanbury Shares Tank 7% In Trade — What's Spooking Investors?

Shares of Wanbury Limited fell over 7% during the trading session onTuesday, July 21 after the pharma firm informed that one of its facilities received six observations from US Food and Drug Administration.

Wanbury shares declined 7.6% intraday to Rs 314.05 apiece. The scrip was trading 2.91% lower by 12:10 pm, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.26%.

In an exchange filing on Monday, July 20, Wanburt said that the US FDA conducted inpection at its facility at Tanuku, West Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh from July 13 to July 17. Following the inspection, the drug regulator issued Form 483 with six observations.

The filing read, "We hereby notify that a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices ( cGMP) inspection was conducted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at the company's facility at Tanuku, West Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh during the period from July 13, 2026 to July 17, 2026. At the conclusion of the inspection, the U.S.FDA has issued a Form 483 with six observations."

It added, "The Company will respond to these observations to FDA within the stipulated time."

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