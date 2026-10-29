Wall Street Signals Mixed Start As Nasdaq Futures Slip 1% On Alphabet Earnings, Dow Jones Gains

US stock futures traded mixed before the opening bell on Thursday, October 29, with Nasdaq futures shedding more than 1% following Alphabet earnings, while Dow Jones gained as oil prices eased.

Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 1.06% to 29,663, S&P 500 futures fell 0.26% to 7,762.7, while Dow Jones futures advanced 0.57% to 52,999 by 4:32 am ET.

What Factors Are Weighing On US Markets?

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The decline in Nasdaq 100 futures come as investors assesed Alphabet earnings. The Google parent's shares dropped 10.38% in premarket trading as its third quarter results missed expectations on adjusted earnings per share and revenue. The company reported negative free cash flow of $9.07 billion, while the full-year capital expenditures forecast stood at $195 billion to $205 billion, more than double what it spent last year.

READ | 'Ban The Term AI': Trump Vows To Strike 'Artificial Intelligence' From Govt Records, Demands Switch To 'SI'

Investors also assessed US Federal Reserve's decision to hold inteerst rates, leaving the central bank's benchmark rate in the range of 3.75% and 4%. The Federal Reserve held the benchmark interest rate steady in the range of 3.75-4% following its first rate hike in three years during the previous September monetary policy meeting. Chairman Kevin Warsh-led Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted 10-2 to hit pause on the federal funds range in support of the US central bank's 'dual mandate'. In its statement, FOMC said inflation remains elevated, while job gains have kept pace with workforce.

READ | Nike's First Running Shoe Designed For India To Launch On Flipkart: Check Price And Date

Meanwhile, crude oil prices declined on Thursday after hitting four-year highs, as investors weighed renewed diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation of the Middle East conflict against reports that the US was preparing for possible fresh strikes on Iran after the midterm elections.

Brent crude was last trading at $114.30 per barrel, down 0.8% on the day. However, the international benchmark had settled 1.3% higher at $115.32 a barrel on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 2.9% to settle at $102.78 per barrel in the previous session





Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.