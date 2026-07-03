Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500, Nasdaq Erase Jobs Report-Related Gains As Semis Pull Back

|US equities finished the holiday-shortened week little changed, erasing their earlier advance as technology stocks trailed the S&P 500 Index for a second-straight day.
The 500-member gauge gave up gains stemming from a cooler-than-expected employment report that dimmed prospects of an interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index fell 1.6% as semiconductor company stocks tumbled. The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index slumped 5.4%, continuing a sluggish start to the quarter.
"Evidence continues to grow that the AI trade is at best entering a period of significant consolidation, and at worst putting in a meaningful top," Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at BTIG, wrote in a note to clients.
Amid the second consecutive session of investors rotating out of technology stocks that propelled the market higher in the first part of the year, defensive consumer staples, utilities and healthcare stocks jumped.
The drop in semis came after the Information's report that Anthropic PBC is in talks with Samsung Electronics Co. to be a manufacturing partner for a custom artificial intelligence chip. Plans are at an early stage and Anthropic is determining details around the processor, the Information said, citing people familiar with the matter.
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"There are concerns that the high memory prices will bring AI solutions that need less memory, and that the data center build-out may not all get built in the end," said Louis Navellier of Navellier & Associates. "And that token pricing of AI software will push users to lower-cost versions, especially Chinese offerings, and is bringing increased caution regarding the enthusiasm for all things AI."
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500, Nasdaq Erase Jobs Report-Related Gains As Semis Pull Back
Amid the second consecutive session of investors rotating out of technology stocks that propelled the market higher in the first part of the year, defensive consumer staples, utilities and healthcare stocks jumped.
The 500-member gauge gave up gains stemming from a cooler-than-expected employment report that dimmed prospects of an interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve.(Photo: Bloomberg News)