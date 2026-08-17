Voltas' AC Business Gains Market Share After Q1; ICICI Securities Maintains Add — Check Target Price

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ICICI Securities Report

Voltas Ltd. remained in focus after ICICI Securities maintained its "Add" rating and unchanged target price of Rs 1,400 following the company's strong June-quarter performance, driven by robust room air-conditioner (RAC) demand, market-share gains and improving profitability.

According to the brokerage, Voltas delivered a strong Q1 FY27 performance, with revenue, Ebitda and adjusted profit after tax rising 18.7%, 48.7% and 52.3% YoY, respectively. The growth was supported by a strong summer season, higher operating leverage and continued leadership in the RAC segment.

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