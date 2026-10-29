Voltamp Transformers Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 8% To Rs 85 Crore, Revenue Grows 42% YoY

Voltamp Transformers reported a net profit of Rs 85.08 crore in the second quarter of FY27, registering a growth of 7.9% from Rs 78.85 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue in Q2FY27 rose 41.8% to Rs 684.19 crore from Rs 482.56 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 13.1% to Rs 106 crore from Rs 93.6 crore, while its EBITDA margin contracted to 15.5% from 19.4%, YoY.

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Margin in last 6 months was impacted with elevated energy costs, intensifying competition, rise in commodity price, currency depreciation and persistent inflationary pressure.

The company began FY27 with order backlog of Rs 1,200 crore (10,270 MVA) and fresh orders worth Rs 1,941 crore (13,350 MVA) have been booked till date from April this year.

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The company is aiming for healthy growth in its top line in the current year and said it was witnessing healthy enquiry pipeline.

During the second quarter, an increase in long term SEC yields compared to the first quarter of the financial year resulted in negative MT gains.

“Our investment strategy is guided by a long-term perspective; the reported losses are mere accounting book entries,” Voltamp Transformers said in a release.

The company commenced operations at its new Extra High Voltage (EHV) Transformer manufacturing facility at Jarod from October 7, 2026.

Voltamp Transformers share price declined sharply after the announcement of Q2 results.

At 1:40 PM, Voltamp Transformers share price was trading 1.59% lower at Rs 10,211.00 apiece on the BSE.

ALSO READ: Voltamp Transformers Shares Recover After Crashing 10% On Q2 Margin Woes

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