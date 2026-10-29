Paras Defence Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 47% As Optics Revenue Nearly Doubles

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.'s net profit rose 47% year-on-year in the second quarter of the current financial year, as revenue from its optics and optronics business nearly doubled.

The defence equipment maker's consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders stood at Rs 30.3 crore in the quarter ended September, compared with Rs 20.6 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Paras Defence Q2 FY27 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

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Revenue up 42.9% at Rs 151.1 crore vs Rs 105.7 crore.

Ebitda up 49.9% at Rs 44.5 crore vs Rs 29.7 crore.

Ebitda margin at 29.5% vs 28.1%.

Net profit up 46.8% at Rs 30.3 crore vs Rs 20.6 crore.

Sequentially, revenue rose 18.1% from Rs 127.9 crore in the April-June quarter, while net profit climbed 42.8% from Rs 21.2 crore. Ebitda margin expanded from 24.9% in the preceding quarter.

The optics and optronic systems segment drove growth, with revenue surging 94.2% to Rs 74.7 crore from Rs 38.4 crore a year earlier. The segment now accounts for nearly half of total revenue, and its profit before interest and tax rose 2.4 times to Rs 45 crore.

Revenue from the defence engineering segment grew 13.7% to Rs 76.5 crore, but the segment's profit fell 59.2% to Rs 6.9 crore from Rs 16.9 crore.

For the first half of the fiscal, revenue rose 40.3% to Rs 279 crore, while net profit attributable to shareholders increased 45.1% to Rs 51.5 crore. The company generated operating cash flow of Rs 86.4 crore in the six months, against an outflow of Rs 14.1 crore a year earlier.

Last month, Paras Defence disclosed a Rs 26.59-crore order from the Defence Research and Development Organisation for optics and opto-mechanical systems for a hyperspectral mission.

Paras Defence Share Price

Shares of Paras Defence were trading 1.24% higher at Rs 1,318.70 apiece on the NSE as of 1:34 p.m., compared with a 0.73% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 2.49% to Rs 1,335 earlier in the day. The scrip has gained 93.6% year-to-date and 87.5% over the past 12 months.

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