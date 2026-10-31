Varun Beverages Plans Fresh Distribution Push In 2027 After Slower 2026

Varun Beverages plans to step up its distribution expansion in 2027 after a slower pace of investment by distributors this year, with the company looking to add a couple of hundred thousand retail outlets annually to its existing network of around 4.2 million.

The company is planning to expand both its retail footprint and its presence in outlets it already serves. The push comes as management looks to build on the distribution infrastructure created in previous years and increase the reach of its products.

“We are already at about 4.2 million as per our last read, and we're hoping to add a couple of hundred thousand outlets every year,” Executive Vice Chairman Varun Jaipuria said on the company's Q3 CY2026 earnings call on Friday.

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Jaipuria said the company was planning an aggressive expansion of both numeric and weighted distribution in 2027. Numeric distribution refers to adding new outlets, while weighted distribution involves increasing the company's presence in existing outlets.

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Distributor Investments To Pick Up

Jaipuria said Varun Beverages had started working on its distribution plans for the following year after September. Distributor investments in 2026 had been less aggressive because distributors were still using vehicles and warehouse infrastructure built earlier, he said.

The latest plans follow a more ambitious expansion aspiration shared by Chairman Ravi Jaipuria during the Q1 CY2026 earnings call. He had said the company was adding around 300,000-400,000 outlets annually and hoped to add 500,000 outlets in 2026.

“We are expanding at about three to four hundred thousand outlets every year, and we are doing the same hopefully this year we might expand half a million outlets,” Ravi Jaipuria said on that call.

The chairman had also pointed to the growing availability of chilling equipment as a factor supporting market expansion. He said around one million refrigerators were entering the market annually through beverage companies and individual retailers. He added that companies able to expand distribution and strengthen their go-to-market operations would be better placed to benefit from this growth.

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