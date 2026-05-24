Upcoming IPOs: SMR Jewels, Rajnandini Fashion, Yaashvi Jewellers Among SME Issues Set To Launch This Week

The fourth week of May will be a truncated week in the Indian stock market, with limited action in the primary market and limited openings of initial public offerings. The coming week will witness the launch of a few SME IPOs.

Here's a look at all IPO actions in the primary market from May 25-31, 2026

SMR Jewels

SMR Jewels IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 and end on Friday, May 29, 2026. The IPO is a book built issue of Rs 67.23 crore. The issue includes a fresh issue of 0.40 crore shares and an offer for sale of 0.10 crore shares. SMR Jewels IPO will list on the BSE SME.

Rajnandini Fashion India

Rajnandini Fashion India IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 18.21 crores. The public offer opens for subscription on May 26, 2026 and closes on May 29, 2026. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 0.29 crore shares, scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME.

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Yaashvi Jewellers

Yaashvi Jewellers IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 0.53 crore shares to raise around Rs 44 crore. The IPO opens for subscription on May 25, 2026 and closes on May 27, 2026. Yaashvi Jewellers IPO will list on the BSE SME.

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What you need to know about IPOs

IPO is a process when a company issues their shares or stocks for the first time in the trading market. When a company announces their IPO, it allows the general public to buy its shares and invest in the company. This means the company is moving from private ownership to public ownership.

Any individual with a demat account or trading account can make an IPO investment, provided they fulfil the eligibility criteria set by the specific IPO. However, one must do thorough research before investing in any IPOs.

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