Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Extends Decline On Second Day, Share Price Hits 20% Lower Circuit

Turtlemint Fintech Solution Share Price Today: Turtlemint Fintech Solution shares extended their decline on the last trading day of the week, i.e. Friday, with the scrip hitting the 20% lower circuit at Rs 87.30 per share.

At 9:37 am, Turtlemint shares were trading 15.31% lower at Rs 92.40. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.16% higher at 73,701 levels.

Turtlemint Fintech Solution stock has plunged 40.57% in just two sessions.

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Volumes were heavy, with 4.78 lakh shares worth Rs 4.53 crore changing hands on the BSE. Likewise, 66.46 lakh shares worth Rs 62.37 crore changed hands on the NSE.

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The decline comes amid a proposal by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

The insurance regulator has issued a sweeping two-part consultation paper on distribution regulations and expense of management (EoM) caps, sending ripples across the financial services landscape.

The proposals seek to curb inflated distributor payouts, reduce friction costs for end-policyholders, and transition the industry from an aggressive "push" model to an effort-based and pull-oriented distribution ecosystem.

Global brokerage assessments from Jefferies, Macquarie, Bernstein and HSBC indicate that the proposed measures could deliver a major near-term hit to distributor unit economics, most notably for PB Fintech (Policybazaar), while leaving low-cost, agency-backed underwriters such as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and SBI Life relatively insulated.

Earlier, IRDAI required general and health insurers to submit monthly information on gross direct premiums, claims paid and investment income from July 2026 onwards. The regulator's latest paper proposes several systemic modifications slated for implementation from FY28, with public and stakeholder feedback open until October 25, 2026.

Tighter EoM Limits: For life insurers, the EoM ceiling is proposed to tighten from current levels, where peers range between 10% and 39%, to 15% within two years and 12.5% within five years. Players operating below this benchmark will be expected to glide down to 10%. For general insurers, the current 30% gross written premium (GWP) limit would shift to domestic gross direct premium income (GDPI), gliding down to 25% within two years and 20% within five years. Reinsurance inward is excluded.

Deep Commission Slashes: Pure-term first-year life commissions are proposed to be capped at 25% for open distribution entities such as banks, brokers and aggregators, and 30% for agents, down from an industry average of 51%. New-business health commissions would fall to 15%-20%, from more than 30%, while health renewal commissions would be halved to 5%-10%. In motor own damage (OD), commissions would drop to 5%-10%, while new-vehicle motor third-party (TP) payouts are proposed at zero to 2.5%.

Shift to Effort-Based Remuneration: Distribution channels are proposed to be consolidated into insurance distribution entities (IDEs), insurance distribution persons (IDPs) and market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), such as Bima Sugam. Traditional tied agents would receive higher commission caps than open-architecture corporate entities, with the framework seeking to reward direct selling effort over corporate leverage. Crop insurance would be counted at only one-third of gross premiums for the purpose of EoM calculations.

Plugging Loopholes and Banning Coercion: All forms of compensation, including marketing support, brand fees, rewards and travel, would be subsumed directly under statutory commission caps. The framework also explicitly bans compulsory bundling of insurance with credit facilities and outlaws "dark patterns", such as requiring customer phone numbers merely to view digital quotes.

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