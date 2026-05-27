Track, Group, Exit: Nithin Kamath Aims To Solve F&O Clutter With Kite's New Feature

Online stock broking platform Zerodha has launched a new feature called position grouping which allows investors to group their positions based on things like the underlying index of an F&O contract and expiry.

Notably, through position grouping investors can exit multiple groups of positions in one go, said company's co-founder Nithin Kamath.

"In the last year or so, we've continued to launch new features, both big and small to make life easier for traders and investors. The latest feature that went live on the Kite mobile app is position grouping," said Kamath in a post on X.

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He highlighted that actively trading and holding multiple positions across different indices and expiries, while tracking those positions can be complicated. Therefore, position grouping aims to simplify that.

"To make this easy, we've built position grouping on Kite. What you can now do is group your positions based on things like the underlying index of an F&O contract and expiry. You can also use the feature to exit multiple groups of positions in one go," Kamath underlined.

Last year, Zerodha had given a sneak peek into the 'terminal mode' for its fast trading application and platform Kite on Friday via a post on social media platform X. The terminal mode will provide investors and traders with more nuanced details on the Kite platform.

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Kite is a sleek investment and trading platform equipped with modern innovations and utilities to simplify the process of trading.

Zerodha began its journey on Aug. 15, 2010. The company was named after a combination of Zero and 'Rodha', the Sanskrit word for barrier.

The platform was founded by Nithin Kamath, who is a member of the SEBI Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC) and the Market Data Advisory Committee (MDAC).

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