Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold Shares Amid Mid-Teen Profit Growth Forecast?

Tech Mahindra Ltd. is slated to announce its earnings report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 on July 16, 2026, i.e. Thursday. Analysts estimate a healthy rise in profitability and revenue for the quarter under review

According to Bloomberg consensus estimates, Tech Mahindra will post a 17% sequential rise in the consolidated net profit for the quarter to Rs 1,583 crore, against Rs 1,354 crore in the preceding quarter.

Revenue for Q1FY27 is estimated to rise sequentially to Rs 15,458 crore, compared with Rs 15,076 crore in the previous quarter. EBIT is expected to increase by 5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,189 crore from Rs 2,084 crore, with the EBIT margin widening to 14.16% from 13.82%.

Revenue in constant currency terms (CC) may see a rise between 1-1.5%, as per different brokerages, on the back of amped up deal wins which may exceed management's forecast.

Some analysts also see Tech Mahindra outperforming Tier-I IT firms in FY27 in terms of revenue growth. Key monitorables for the IT giant are margin expansion timeline and outlook on large telecom accounts.

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Should You Buy Sell Or Hold?

Tech Mahindra's stock has seen a modest decline in the past year, but remained resilient considering a variety of IT headwinds. The share price has fallen 5.8% in 2026 so far, and 5.08% in the last 12 months.

Despite the decline, Mahindra group's flagship IT company has received largely bullish calls from analysts. Out of 45 analysts tracking the company on Bloomberg, 29 suggest buying the stock, six have a 'hold' call, while 10 advise selling it.

Key brokerages with a buy call on the company include Motilal Oswal Securities, Anand Rathi, Yes Research, Investec, HDFC Research, BNP Paribas, IIFL and HSBC.

The consensus target price of Rs 1,551.02 apiece implies a potential upside of around 3.5% from current levels.

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