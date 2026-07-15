Google To Allow Third-Party App Stores On Android Devices Starting Next Week

Google has announced that eligible third-party Android app stores in the US will be able to access the Google Play app Catalog from July 22 under its freshly introduced Play Catalogue Access program.

The new initiative will permit app marketplaces to list apps available on the Play Store, while app downloads and installations will go as it is, that they will be completed by Google Play only.

The company has also highlighted the eligibility requirements, onboarding process and annual fee for app stores seeking to join the programme. The move is part of Google's broader vision to change Android app distribution in the US.

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As per the Google support page, participating app stores will be able to showcase apps from the Google Play Catalog, but users will continue to download and install those apps through Google Play under the same terms that apply to direct Play Store downloads.

Google also said its existing Play service fee will continue to apply to apps installed through the programme.

Google has also imposed several restrictions on participating marketplaces; app stores can distribute Play Catalog apps only within the US and cannot charge additional download fees, monetise app installations or share Play catalogue data with other marketplaces.

In addition, participating platforms must continue offering apps beyond those available through the Play Catalog Access Program.

To participate, app store operators must meet the eligibility criteria, submit an enrolment form, accept the service agreement and pay a fee of $5,000 (roughly Rs 4,81,400) for security and policy review fee.

Google said the same amount will be charged annually to retain access to the programme. Once approved, app stores can complete the remaining onboarding process through the Play Console before gaining access to the Play Catalog.

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