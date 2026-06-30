TCS, Wipro & Infosys In Red, Nifty IT Hits Lowest Level Since April 2023 — Why Are IT Stocks Under Pressure?

Nifty IT index hit its lowest level since April 2023 during the trading session on Tuesday, June 30 at 26,425 points. The index was down more than 42% from record highs and 30% since February 2026, while all its constituents remained in red as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HCL Tech touched multi-year lows.

The decline in IT stocks was driven by KPIT Technolgies, falling 5.26% intraday to Rs 675, followed by Tata Technologies, down 3.26% to Rs 692.15, Infosys slipped 2.97% to Rs 1,006, lowest level since Sept 2020 and Wipro dropped 2.93% to Rs 170.33.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 2.84% to Rs 2.037.5, lowest level since June 2020, while HCL Technologies remained 2.25% down at Rs 1,078.35, lowest since May 2023.

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Why Are IT Stocks Falling?

The Indian IT sector has continued to underperform, with the Nifty IT index extending its losing streak to a third consecutive session and hitting a fresh 52-week low in today's trade. Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS said, "The action confirms what has been building structurally rather than reflecting any single-day catalyst. The drivers are well-understood. AI is continuing to compress the rate-times-volume equation that anchored sector margins for two decades, discretionary spending in the largest customer verticals remains soft, the Accenture-led repricing of global IT services valuations earlier in the cycle was a signal that the market had under-read."

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Dasani believes that the current downside is the market continuing to mark IT services to a structurally lower revenue and margin trajectory. "The 52-week lows are not the bottom of the range; they are the new resting place from which the next set of valuation-led conversations begins. The stance on Indian IT remains firmly cautious, and the structurally lower multiple regime is now the operating framework rather than a temporary correction," he said.

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