Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Federal Bank Among Anand Rathi's Top BFSI Bets — Check List

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Anand Rathi Report

In this report, domestic brokerage firm highlighed that banking sector continues to show healthy trends with accelerating credit growth, stable asset quality and return ratios. System credit growth continued its ninth consecutive month of acceleration with 17.7% growth in May-26, with the PSBs outpacing private banks for the seventh straight quarter.

While deposit growth is accelerating, new foreign currency non-resident deposit rules should further boost it by 150-200bps.

Though net interest margin fell in Q4 FY26, chances of a rate hike in CY26 signals stable to improving NIM in FY27e. Asset quality improved in Q4 FY26 both on YoY and QoQ basis.

The brokerage also flagged that slippages can rise due El Nino, crude prices, sluggish job growth etc. but the banks' balance is resilient to absorb any asset quality shock given high provisioning cover (>80%) and capital ratios.

Anand Rathi expects 14-15% growth/RoE trend to continue for the sector.

Notably, valuations appear to be reasonable given these trends, believes the brokerage.

Top Picks: SBI, BoB, UBI, Indian Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, DCB and J&K Bank.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Anand Rathi Bfsi Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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