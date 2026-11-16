Breaking News Share Twitter

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Facebook

Reddit

Reddit Email

Tata Motors PV Shares Slide Over 8% As Company Slips To Loss In Q2

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. fell sharply by 8.7% on Monday after the auto maker slipped to loss in the September quarter after incurring a one-time loss.

The stock pared some losses to trade 7% lower at Rs 267.45 apiece on the NSE, as against a 0.63% advance in the benchmark Nifty index as of 10:05 a.m.

Tata Motors PV Q2FY27

Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business reported a net loss of Rs 5,531 crore in the September quarter, compared with a profit of Rs 76,170 crore a year earlier, missing estimates that had pegged profit at Rs 1,810 crore. Revenue rose 34% year-on-year to Rs 96,920 crore from Rs 72,349 crore, compared with an estimate of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Ebitda stood at Rs 4,866 crore against a loss of Rs 1,404 crore in the year-ago period, but missed the estimate of Rs 6,973 crore. Margin came in at 5% during the quarter, below the estimated 6.9%.

The company reported a one-time loss of Rs 6,738 crore in the quarter, compared with a one-time loss of Rs 2,608 crore a year ago. The corresponding quarter of FY26 had included a one-time gain of Rs 82,616 crore.