Tata Communications Q4 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History And All You Need To Know

Tata Communications Ltd. is scheduled to announce the results for the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26 later this month, as per a regulatory filing on BSE on Monday.

The tata-group company is a leading global digital ecosystem enabler that powers the digital economy in over 190 countries and territories.

It provides infrastructure, including the world's largest wholly-owned subsea fiber network, offering next-gen connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity, and IoT solutions to enterprises, carrying ~30% of the world's internet route.

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Tata Communications Q4 Results: Date And Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated April 13, Tata Communications said that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on April 22 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended March.

The Board of Directors will also consider a proposal for the declaration of a dividend for the financial year 2025-26, the company informed the bourses.

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Tata Communicatins Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company has been closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from March 24, 2026, and shall remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours after the aforesaid financial results are declared to the Stock Exchanges.

Tata Communications Share Price

Tata Comm's stock ended 0.22% higher at Rs 1512.30 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 0.86% decline in the Nifty index on Monday. The stock has fallen 17.15% year-to-date, and 3.32% in the last 12 months.

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