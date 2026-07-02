Swaraj Engines, M&M, Bharat Forge, SKF India, Exide, Biocon — Dividend Record Date Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Swaraj Engines, Bharat Forge, SKF India, Shriram Finance, Union Bank of India, Escorts Kubota, Exide Industries, Biocon, Thermax, and more will be of interest on Thursday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

A total of 35 companies across sectors such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals, financial services, engineering, technology and manufacturing have fixed July 3 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for dividend payments.

Swaraj Engines Ltd. tops the list with a final dividend of Rs 110 per share, while JSW Dulux Ltd. has declared a final dividend of Rs 50 per share. Among large-cap names, SKF India Ltd. will pay Rs 40 per share, Tech Mahindra Ltd. has announced Rs 36 per share, and both Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Escorts Kubota Ltd. have declared final dividends of Rs 33 per share each.

Other notable payouts include SML Mahindra Ltd's final dividend of Rs 23.50 per share, Gloster Ltd's dividend of Rs 20 per share, and Thermax Ltd's total payout of Rs 20 per share, comprising a final dividend of Rs 14 per share and a special dividend of Rs 6 per share. The record date for all of these is July 3. Here's the full list:

Company Purpose Record Date Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 03 Jul 2026 Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Special Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 03 Jul 2026 Alufluoride Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 03 Jul 2026 Balaji Amines Ltd-$ Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.0000 03 Jul 2026 BF Investment Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 03 Jul 2026 Bharat Forge Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.5000 03 Jul 2026 Biocon Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 03 Jul 2026 Can Fin Homes Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000 03 Jul 2026 Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 03 Jul 2026 DCM Shriram Industries Ltd-$ Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000 03 Jul 2026 Escorts Kubota Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 33.0000 03 Jul 2026 Exide Industries Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 03 Jul 2026 Gloster Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000 03 Jul 2026 Greenlam Industries Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000 03 Jul 2026 Indus Finance Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 03 Jul 2026 JSW Dulux Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 50.0000 03 Jul 2026 Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.5000 03 Jul 2026 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 33.0000 03 Jul 2026 Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000 03 Jul 2026 Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 03 Jul 2026 Onward Technologies Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000 03 Jul 2026 Raymond Realty Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 03 Jul 2026 Redington Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 03 Jul 2026 Sagarsoft (India) Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 03 Jul 2026 Shriram Finance Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 03 Jul 2026 SKF India Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 40.0000 03 Jul 2026 SKF India (Industrial) Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 03 Jul 2026 SML Mahindra Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 23.5000 03 Jul 2026 Swaraj Engines Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 110.0000 03 Jul 2026 Tech Mahindra Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 36.0000 03 Jul 2026 Thermax Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 14.0000 03 Jul 2026 Thermax Ltd Special Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 03 Jul 2026 Transcorp International Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000 03 Jul 2026 Union Bank of India Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 03 Jul 2026 Welspun Enterprises Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 03 Jul 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (July 3 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 2 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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