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Swaraj Engines, M&M, Bharat Forge, SKF India, Exide, Biocon — Dividend Record Date Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Investors must hold shares by July 2 to qualify for dividends due to India's T plus one settlement cycle and dividend income is taxable for shareholders.

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Swaraj Engines, M&M, Bharat Forge, SKF India, Exide, Biocon — Dividend Record Date Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Photo: Canva

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Swaraj Engines, Bharat Forge, SKF India, Shriram Finance, Union Bank of India, Escorts Kubota, Exide Industries, Biocon, Thermax, and more will be of interest on Thursday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

A total of 35 companies across sectors such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals, financial services, engineering, technology and manufacturing have fixed July 3 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for dividend payments.

Swaraj Engines Ltd. tops the list with a final dividend of Rs 110 per share, while JSW Dulux Ltd. has declared a final dividend of Rs 50 per share. Among large-cap names, SKF India Ltd. will pay Rs 40 per share, Tech Mahindra Ltd. has announced Rs 36 per share, and both Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Escorts Kubota Ltd. have declared final dividends of Rs 33 per share each.

Other notable payouts include SML Mahindra Ltd's final dividend of Rs 23.50 per share, Gloster Ltd's dividend of Rs 20 per share, and Thermax Ltd's total payout of Rs 20 per share, comprising a final dividend of Rs 14 per share and a special dividend of Rs 6 per share. The record date for all of these is July 3. Here's the full list:

CompanyPurposeRecord Date
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000003 Jul 2026
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals LtdSpecial Dividend - Rs. - 2.000003 Jul 2026
Alufluoride LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 4.000003 Jul 2026
Balaji Amines Ltd-$Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.000003 Jul 2026
BF Investment LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 10.000003 Jul 2026
Bharat Forge LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 6.500003 Jul 2026
Biocon LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.500003 Jul 2026
Can Fin Homes LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 8.000003 Jul 2026
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.500003 Jul 2026
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd-$Dividend - Rs. - 0.400003 Jul 2026
Escorts Kubota LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 33.000003 Jul 2026
Exide Industries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.000003 Jul 2026
Gloster LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 20.000003 Jul 2026
Greenlam Industries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.400003 Jul 2026
Indus Finance LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.600003 Jul 2026
JSW Dulux LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 50.000003 Jul 2026
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 8.500003 Jul 2026
Mahindra & Mahindra LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 33.000003 Jul 2026
Mahindra Lifespace Developers LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.500003 Jul 2026
Max Healthcare Institute LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.000003 Jul 2026
Onward Technologies LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 8.000003 Jul 2026
Raymond Realty LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.000003 Jul 2026
Redington LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 6.000003 Jul 2026
Sagarsoft (India) LtdDividend - Rs. - 1.500003 Jul 2026
Shriram Finance LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 6.000003 Jul 2026
SKF India LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 40.000003 Jul 2026
SKF India (Industrial) LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 10.000003 Jul 2026
SML Mahindra LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 23.500003 Jul 2026
Swaraj Engines LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 110.000003 Jul 2026
Tech Mahindra LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 36.000003 Jul 2026
Thermax LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 14.000003 Jul 2026
Thermax LtdSpecial Dividend - Rs. - 6.000003 Jul 2026
Transcorp International LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.400003 Jul 2026
Union Bank of IndiaDividend - Rs. - 5.000003 Jul 2026
Welspun Enterprises LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.000003 Jul 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (July 3 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 2 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: Canara Bank, Airtel, Colgate, Dabur, Clean Max, Ambuja, NHPC, And More On Brokerages' Radar

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