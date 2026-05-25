Sundaram Finance Q4 Results: Net Profit Remains Flat, Dividend Of Rs 24/Share Announced

Sundaram Finance Q4 Results: Sundaram Finance announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26) on Monday, May 25, reporting a net profit of Rs 554 crore, compared to Rs 553 crore in the corresponding period last year.

For the fourth quarter, Sundaram Finance reported a flat net profit growth of 0.2%, ticking up slightly to ₹554 crore from ₹553 crore in the same period last year. However, the company experienced robust top-line growth, with total income surging 13% to ₹2,589 crore compared to ₹2,300 crore year-on-year, which helped offset a decline in other income, which fell to ₹29 crore from ₹41.2 crore.

In tandem with these financial results, the company's board approved a final dividend of ₹24 per share and greenlit a proposal to raise up to ₹500 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

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