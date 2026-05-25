Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Sundaram Finance Q4 Results: Net Profit Remains Flat, Dividend Of Rs 24/Share Announced

Sundaram Finance Q4 Results: In tandem with these financial results, the company's board approved a final dividend of ₹24 per share and greenlit a proposal to raise up to ₹500 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Sundaram Finance Q4 Results: Net Profit Remains Flat, Dividend Of Rs 24/Share Announced
  • Sundaram Finance reported a net profit of Rs 554 crore for Q4FY26, up 0.2% year-on-year
  • Total income rose 13% to Rs 2,589 crore in Q4FY26 compared to Rs 2,300 crore last year
  • Other income declined to Rs 29 crore from Rs 41.2 crore in the same quarter last year
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Sundaram Finance Q4 Results: Sundaram Finance announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26) on Monday, May 25, reporting a net profit of Rs 554 crore, compared to Rs 553 crore in the corresponding period last year.

For the fourth quarter, Sundaram Finance reported a flat net profit growth of 0.2%, ticking up slightly to ₹554 crore from ₹553 crore in the same period last year. However, the company experienced robust top-line growth, with total income surging 13% to ₹2,589 crore compared to ₹2,300 crore year-on-year, which helped offset a decline in other income, which fell to ₹29 crore from ₹41.2 crore.

In tandem with these financial results, the company's board approved a final dividend of ₹24 per share and greenlit a proposal to raise up to ₹500 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Heavy Rainfall Alert: Parts Of Country To Face Thunderstorms, Heavy Winds Over 2-3 Days

Heavy Rainfall Alert: Parts Of Country To Face Thunderstorms, Heavy Winds Over 2-3 Days

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source