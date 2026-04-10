Sun Pharma Shares Down Over 3% In Trade — Here's Why

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares are in focus today after the company is close to concluding a binding all‑cash bid of about $12 billion for US‑based drugmaker Organon & Co., in what would be its most significant overseas acquisition to date, as per reports from The Economic Times.

The shares of Sun Pharma are trading with cuts of over 3.2% at Rs 1,662 apiece.

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The proposed deal is aimed at strengthening Sun Pharma's presence in branded and innovative medicines, even as Organon navigates a heavy debt burden and attracts interest from multiple global bidders. After nearly three months of due diligence, the Indian drug major is said to be putting the final touches on financing arrangements with a consortium of international banks, including JPMorgan, MUFG, Standard Chartered and Citi.

The transaction, if completed, would eclipse Sun Pharma's previous largest global acquisition—the purchase of Checkpoint Therapeutics for up to $416 million—and mark a landmark moment for Indian pharmaceutical mergers and acquisitions.

Despite its global footprint, Organon's equity valuation reflects investor caution. The company's market capitalisation stood at approximately $1.52 billion on Thursday morning, with its stock down over 19% so far this year. Trading at a price‑to‑earnings multiple of about 8.5, the valuation suggests the market is pricing the company largely on near‑term earnings rather than longer‑term growth prospects.

If successful, the acquisition would significantly reshape Sun Pharma's global profile and accelerate its push into higher‑margin, innovation‑led therapies, while also reinforcing its ambitions to scale up through transformational international deals.

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