Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, Waaree Renewables, RVNL, VST Industries, Om Power Transmission & More

Stocks of Wipro Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., Tejas Networks Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd. and ICICI Lombard Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Friday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

Earnings on Friday

Mastek

Earnings After Market Hours

HDFC Life Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Net Premium Income up 9% at Rs 25,998 crore versus Rs 23,843 crore

Net Profit up 4.7% at Rs 497 crore versus Rs 475 crore;

To pay dividend of Rs 2.10/share;

To issue 1.4 crore shares worth Rs 1,000 crore to HDFC Bank;

Reappoints Niraj Shah as ED & CFO for 5 years

Wipro Q4 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 2.88% at Rs 24,236.3 crore vs Rs 23555.8 crore. (Est Rs. 23,974 cr)

Ebit up 19.74% at Rs 4180.8 crore vs Rs 3491.4 crore. (Est Rs. 4,019 cr)

Ebit margin up 242 bps at 17.25% vs 14.82% (Est Rs. 16.77%)

Net profit up 12.27% at Rs 3501.8 crore vs Rs 3119 crore (Rs. Rs. 3,448 cr)

Alok Industries Q4 FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 2.2% at Rs 933 crore versus Rs 913 crore

EBITDA down 23% at Rs 6.3 crore versus Rs 8.1 crore

Margin down 22 bps to 0.67% versus 0.89%

Net Loss at Rs 186.6 crore versus loss of Rs 67.8 crore

VST Industries Q4 FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 30.9% at Rs 457 crore versus Rs 349 crore

EBITDA at Rs 208.4 crore versus Rs 69.5 crore

Margin at 45.6% versus 19.91%

Net Profit up 120.1% at Rs 116.7 crore versus Rs 53 crore;

To pay interim dividend of Rs 19/share

ALSO READ: Wipro Q4 Results 'Weak': Jefferies Cuts Through Buyback Buzz; Morgan Stanley Flags 'Revenue Miss'

Waaree Renewable Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue at Rs 1,102.4 crore versus Rs 476.6 crore

EBITDA up 63.7% at Rs 206.8 crore versus Rs 126.3 crore

EBITDA margin at 18.76% versus 26.5%

Net Profit up 66% at Rs 155.7 crore versus Rs 93.8 crore

Angel One Q4 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 9.3% at Rs 1,459 crore versus Rs 1,335 crore

EBITDA up 13.1% at Rs 599 crore versus Rs 529 crore

EBITDA margin at 41% versus 39.7%

Net Profit up 19.2% at Rs 320 crore versus Rs 269 crore;

To raise Rs 1,500 crore via NCD issue; increases borrowing limit to Rs 20,000 crore;

To invest Rs 150 crore each in arms Angel Fincap and Angel One Wealth

Stocks In News

VA Tech Wabag: The company clarifies it has no Rs.600 crore Saudi contract and awaits order award for a Kuwait desalination JV project.

The company clarifies it has no Rs.600 crore Saudi contract and awaits order award for a Kuwait desalination JV project. RVNL: The company emerges as L1 bidder for a Rs.967 crore construction project of East Coast Railway.

The company emerges as L1 bidder for a Rs.967 crore construction project of East Coast Railway. HDFC Bank: The bank approves investment of up to Rs.1,000 crore in HDFC Life, subject to RBI approval.

The bank approves investment of up to Rs.1,000 crore in HDFC Life, subject to RBI approval. Mahanagar Gas: Shareholders approved appointment of Deepak Gupta as Chairman of the Company.

Shareholders approved appointment of Deepak Gupta as Chairman of the Company. Paytm: The company converts a loan of Rs. 197 crore into equity in First Games, increasing its stake to 82.6% from 55%. It also approves a default loss guarantee of up to Rs. 90 crore.

ALSO READ: Waaree Renewable Technologies Q4 Results: Profit Zooms 66%, Revenue More Than Doubles

DCX Systems: The company receives an order worth Rs. 9.3 crore for the supply of transmitter‑receiver modules.

The company receives an order worth Rs. 9.3 crore for the supply of transmitter‑receiver modules. KPI Green Energy: The company receives an inter‑state power trading licence from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).

The company receives an inter‑state power trading licence from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC). Brookfield REIT (In Focus): The company launches a QIP to raise Rs. 2,000 crore. The indicative issue price is Rs. 323, representing a 2.1% discount to the current market price. The issue involves 61.9 million units, or about 8.3% of outstanding units, with proceeds to be used for debt repayment. Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial, and Avendus Capital are bankers to the issue.

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