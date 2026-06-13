'Digging Our Own Grave': Viral AI Gig Paying Chennai Woman Rs 250 An Hour Triggers Backlash

A 25-year-old homemaker from Chennai has found an unlikely income stream, strapping a phone to her head and recording herself doing housework, with the footage sent to artificial intelligence companies training humanoid robots to perform real-world tasks.

The woman earns Rs 250 per hour, roughly $3, simply by filming herself making coffee, cutting fruit and folding laundry.

She shoots more than 90 clips a day, providing AI firms with the first-person perspective data they need to teach robots how to navigate and handle domestic environments.

The story went viral after entrepreneur and content creator Vaibhav Sisinty shared it on X, where the post drew 2.2 million views. Sisinty quoted the woman directly, "Who else will pay you Rs 250/hour ($3) an hour just for doing housework?"

The clip, originally produced by Deutsche Welle, has amplified wider attention on a quietly expanding gig economy segment in India, where thousands of workers are reportedly earning by filming their everyday lives to generate training data for robotics and AI systems.

Humanoid robot development has accelerated sharply in recent years, with global technology companies racing to build machines capable of performing household and industrial tasks. That ambition requires vast quantities of real-world, first-person video data, footage that, it turns out, a homemaker in Chennai can generate as easily as her morning routine.

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The story exemplifies what researchers and labour analysts have described as "data labour", invisible, unglamorous work that underpins the AI industry's most ambitious projects.

Unlike conventional gig work, it requires no commute and fits around domestic schedules, making it particularly accessible to women who may otherwise face barriers to formal employment.

'Digging Our Own Grave'

The viral post triggered a fierce backlash online. "We are digging our own grave. Training our overlords!" wrote X user Kaustubh Trivedi.

Gurvinder Singh warned the woman was "taking away the jobs of millions of people for the sake of earning money for an hour," calling it "dangerous for human."

User Priyanka was more cutting, "We're gig-working the training data for tech bros — for minimum wage (actually much lower). Peak dystopia. Peak capitalism. Peak 'we did this to ourselves.'"

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One of the X users argued the woman may not grasp the long-term consequences, writing that her actions could leave "her husband and children jobless in future," and called for people to be educated and to "charge heftly" for such data.

Another netizen asked the existential question underpinning much of the anxiety, "So basically, we are training robots to work and live a life. Then what about ourselves?"

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