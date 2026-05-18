Stocks To Watch Today: Vodafone Idea, IndiGo, Coal India, RBL Bank, And ITC Hotels

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., JSW Cement Ltd., Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., RBL Bank Ltd. and Zydus Wellness Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Monday.

Earnings In Focus

63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, AJAX Engineering Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, Astral Ltd, DOMS Industries Ltd, Electrosteel Castings Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, HLE Glascoat Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Jain Resource Recycling Ltd, JK Paper Ltd, JSW Cement Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Puravankara Ltd, Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd, Seamec Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Baazar Style Retail Ltd, Subros Ltd, Timken India Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Friday.

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Earnings Post Market Hours

Rolex Rings Q4FY26 Highlights (YoY)

Net Loss Of Rs. 14 Lakh Vs Profit Of Rs. 54.6 crore YoY

Revenue Up 7.7% At Rs. 306 crore Vs Rs. 284 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 7.7% At Rs. 56.1 crore Vs Rs. 52.1 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin Flat At 18.4% YoY

Latent View Q4FY26 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit Up 5.2% At Rs. 52.7 crore Vs Rs. 50.1 crore QoQ

Revenue Up 3.8% At Rs. 287 crore Vs Rs. 278 crore QoQ

Ebit Up 10.7% At Rs. 57.1 crore Vs Rs. 51.6 crore QoQ

Ebit Margin At 19.8% Vs 18.6% QoQ

Tatva Chintan Pharma Q4FY26 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit At Rs. 10.3 crore Vs Rs. 1 crore YoY

Revenue Up 24.4% At Rs. 134 crore Vs Rs. 108 crore YoY

Ebitda At Rs. 28.1 crore Vs Rs. 8.9 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 20.9% Vs 8.3% YoY

Hind Rectifiers Q4FY26 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit Down 54.5% At Rs. 4.5 crore Vs Rs. 9.9 crore YoY

Revenue Up 51.2% At Rs. 280 crore Vs Rs. 185 crore YoY

Ebitda Down 58.3% At Rs. 8.3 crore Vs Rs. 19.9 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 3% Vs 10.8% YoY

Stocks To Watch

Vodafone Idea: Approves issuance of preferential warrants worth Rs 4,730 crore to Aditya Birla Group.

IndiGo : Delhi government reduces VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 25% to 7% for a period of six months.

ITC Hotels : The hospitality major has acquired a 100% stake in Zuri Hotels and Resorts for an enterprise value of Rs 205 crore.

: The hospitality major has acquired a 100% stake in Zuri Hotels and Resorts for an enterprise value of Rs 205 crore. Wipro : The IT services giant has completed the acquisition of a 100% stake in Mindsprint Pte and its associated arms from the Olam Group.

: The IT services giant has completed the acquisition of a 100% stake in Mindsprint Pte and its associated arms from the Olam Group. JSW Energy : The power producer has successfully commissioned roughly 250 MW of new renewable energy capacity since April 2026, pushing its total installed capacity to 13.7 GW.

: The power producer has successfully commissioned roughly 250 MW of new renewable energy capacity since April 2026, pushing its total installed capacity to 13.7 GW. Coal India : The state miner has received approval from the Alternative Mechanism to list its subsidiary, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL). Coal India may divest its stake via an Offer for Sale (OFS), while MCL could raise capital through a fresh equity issue, though overall divestment will be limited to cutting Coal India's stake by a maximum of 25%.

: The state miner has received approval from the Alternative Mechanism to list its subsidiary, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL). Coal India may divest its stake via an Offer for Sale (OFS), while MCL could raise capital through a fresh equity issue, though overall divestment will be limited to cutting Coal India's stake by a maximum of 25%. WPIL : The company's African arm has bagged a massive order for the construction of Water Works in South Africa. The project is valued at Rs 4,405 crore, with the arm's specific share amounting to Rs 1,173 crore.

: The company's African arm has bagged a massive order for the construction of Water Works in South Africa. The project is valued at Rs 4,405 crore, with the arm's specific share amounting to Rs 1,173 crore. RBL Bank : The bank has received all necessary regulatory nods from the government for Emirates NBD to acquire a 51% to 74% stake via a preferential issue at Rs 280 per share. Emirates NBD will invest Rs 26,850 crore and become a promoter of the bank.

: The bank has received all necessary regulatory nods from the government for Emirates NBD to acquire a 51% to 74% stake via a preferential issue at Rs 280 per share. Emirates NBD will invest Rs 26,850 crore and become a promoter of the bank. TVS Motor : The automaker has launched its electric 3-wheeler, the TVS King EV MAX, in the Nepal market.

: The automaker has launched its electric 3-wheeler, the TVS King EV MAX, in the Nepal market. IIFL Finance : The NBFC's board has approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 200 crore.

: The NBFC's board has approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 200 crore. Central Mine Planning & Design Institute : The company has signed an MoU with Mineral Exploration and Consultancy (MECL) to undertake exploration and drilling work - including geo-tech, hydrological, and analytical studies - covering coal and other mineral block developments.

: The company has signed an MoU with Mineral Exploration and Consultancy (MECL) to undertake exploration and drilling work - including geo-tech, hydrological, and analytical studies - covering coal and other mineral block developments. Mangalam Worldwide: The company's board has officially approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:10.

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