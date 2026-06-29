Stocks To Watch Today: Torrent Power, L&T, Tata Communications, Godrej Industries and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles & More

Shares of Torrent Power, L&T, Tata Communications, Godrej Industries and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will attract investor attention on Monday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:

Stocks To Watch

Torrent Power & L&T: Torrent Power has completed the acquisition of the equity stake and convertible instruments of Nabha Power Limited (NPL) from L&T Power Development at a total consideration of Rs. 3632.35 Crore

Tata Communications: Announced that most customer data affected by the recent fire in Delhi has been successfully recovered. Management noted that only limited cases require validation and rebuilding, and while some customers may face temporary disruption, the overall business impact has not been material.

Tanfac Industries: Approved the formal closure of its QIP issue, allocating 12.6 lakh equity shares to investors at an issue price of Rs 1,985.83 per share.

Godrej Industries: Injected a fresh capital investment of Rs 370 crore into its subsidiary, Godrej Investment. GIVL is an Unregistered Core Investment Company which holds Equity Shares of Godrej Capital Limited and Godrej Wealth & Asset Management Limited.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Announced it will seek formal shareholder approval to raise fresh capital up to Rs 500 crore.

Tata Motors (Passenger Vehicles): The company issued a clarification regarding media reports of a partnership with Stellantis. Management noted that it has a two-decade history of partnership with Stellantis and entered into a non-binding MoU with them in February; however, no definitive agreement has been reached yet.

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