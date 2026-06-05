Stocks To Watch Today: Ola Electric, IndiGo, Groww, Aurobindo Pharma, and ICIC Prudential Life Insurance

Stocks of Ola Electric Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Groww Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., and ICIC Prudential Life Insurance Ltd. are likely to be in focus on Friday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

Stocks in news

Titan Company: The Company gives its retail outlook 8–9% market CAGR through FY30.

The Company gives its retail outlook 8–9% market CAGR through FY30. Aurobindo Pharma: The company receives final US FDA approval to manufacture and market Tofacitinib tablets for arthritis treatment.

The company receives final US FDA approval to manufacture and market Tofacitinib tablets for arthritis treatment. Groww: Friale Fund sells 1.1 crore shares at Rs. 185.5 per share; Goldman Sachs Bank EU among buyers.

Friale Fund sells 1.1 crore shares at Rs. 185.5 per share; Goldman Sachs Bank EU among buyers. Ola Electric: The company's QIP issue closes today, allotting 21.8 crore shares at Rs. 35.86 per share, a 5% discount to the floor price of Rs. 37.74; total issue size at Rs. 780 crore.

The company's QIP issue closes today, allotting 21.8 crore shares at Rs. 35.86 per share, a 5% discount to the floor price of Rs. 37.74; total issue size at Rs. 780 crore. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: The company announces its Annual General Meeting and releases the integrated annual report for FY26.

The company announces its Annual General Meeting and releases the integrated annual report for FY26. InterGlobe Aviation: The company temporarily suspends flights to six international destinations as part of network optimisation, while maintaining over 1,800 weekly international flights.

The company temporarily suspends flights to six international destinations as part of network optimisation, while maintaining over 1,800 weekly international flights. JSW Steel: The company highlights focus areas including new product development, energy optimisation and cost reduction; transaction of BPSL steel business to JSW JFE Steel expected by Q3.

The company highlights focus areas including new product development, energy optimisation and cost reduction; transaction of BPSL steel business to JSW JFE Steel expected by Q3. Premier Energies: The company is executing a Rs. 12,500 crore capex programme in solar manufacturing and diversifying into adjacent clean‑energy segments including batteries.

The company is executing a Rs. 12,500 crore capex programme in solar manufacturing and diversifying into adjacent clean‑energy segments including batteries. ACME Solar Holdings: The company's QIP issue closes with allotment of 10 crore shares at Rs. 279.50 per share, at a 4.97% discount to the floor price of Rs. 294.13.

The company's QIP issue closes with allotment of 10 crore shares at Rs. 279.50 per share, at a 4.97% discount to the floor price of Rs. 294.13. United Spirits: Operations at the Hyderabad manufacturing unit are likely to cease by Aug. 31, with plans to transfer the excise licence; the unit contributed Rs. 599 crore in FY26 revenue.

ALSO READ: Ola Electric QIP Fetches Rs 780 Crore As EV Maker's Issue Gets 56% Oversubscription

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