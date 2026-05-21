Stocks To Watch Today: Nykaa, LG Electronics, Aurobindo Pharma, LIC And HCLTech

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. (Nykaa), LG Electronics India Ltd. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Life Insurance Corp.,and HCL Technologies Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Thursday.

Earnings In Focus

Dr. Agarwals Health Care, Ashoka Buildcon, Aurobindo Pharma, Bikaji Foods International, Balmer Lawrie Investments, Datamatics Global Services, Dee Development Engineers, Emami, Engineers India, Flair Writing Industries, Gail (India), Ganesha Ecosphere, GMM Pfaudler, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Happy Forgings, Hindustan Foods, Honasa Consumer, ICRA, Igarashi Motors India, ITC, Le Travenues Technology, Juniper Hotels, LG Electronics India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Lux Industries, Laxmi Organic Industries, Max Healthcare Institute, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, Navneet Education, Nucleus Software Exports, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Page Industries, Prestige Estates Projects, Quick Heal Technologies, RateGain Travel Technologies, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Repco Home Finance, Reliance Power, RPSG Ventures, Sandhar Technologies, Sharda Motor Industries, Sun TV Network, Vaibhav Global, Vintage Coffee And Beverages, VA Tech Wabag, Wakefit Innovations, Welspun Corp, WeWork India Management

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Earnings Post Market Hours

Sanghvi Movers (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 31.4% at Rs 351 crore versus Rs 267 crore.

EBITDA up 25.5% at Rs 134 crore versus Rs 107 crore.

EBITDA margin at 38.2% versus 40.0%.

Net profit up 27.8% at Rs 68.8 crore versus Rs 53.8 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Jubilant FoodWorks (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 6.4% at Rs 1,679.7 crore versus Rs 1,579 crore.

EBITDA up 11.5% at Rs 345 crore versus Rs 309 crore.

EBITDA margin at 20.5% versus 19.6%.

Net profit down 13.9% at Rs 42.6 crore versus Rs 49.5 crore.

TeamLease Services (Q4, Cons QoQ)

Revenue down 2.2% at Rs 2,925 crore versus Rs 2,990 crore.

EBITDA up 7.9% at Rs 45.6 crore versus Rs 42.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 1.6% versus 1.4%.

Net profit up 5.2% at Rs 43.9 crore versus Rs 41.7 crore.

Note: The board approved a buyback of 14.9 lakh shares at Rs 1,600 per share, totaling up to Rs 238 crore.

Whirlpool (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 7.4% at Rs 2,030 crore versus Rs 1,890 crore.

EBITDA down 40.9% at Rs 100 crore versus Rs 169 crore.

EBITDA margin down 410 bps at 4.9% versus 9.0%.

Net profit down 39.9% at Rs 66.6 crore versus Rs 111 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 5 per share and appointed Aditya Jain as Executive Director & CFO for 5 years.

IGI (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 20.9% at Rs 369 crore versus Rs 305 crore.

EBITDA up 20.5% at Rs 236 crore versus Rs 196 crore.

EBITDA margin at 64.0% versus 64.2%.

Net profit up 27.6% at Rs 180 crore versus Rs 141 crore.

Sammaan Capital (Q4, Cons YoY)

Total income down 36.2% at Rs 1,361.3 crore versus Rs 2,132.5 crore.

Net loss at Rs 8,101 crore versus a profit of Rs 324 crore.

Honeywell Automation (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 6.0% at Rs 1,181 crore versus Rs 1,115 crore.

EBITDA up 16.0% at Rs 184.8 crore versus Rs 159.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.7% versus 14.3%.

Net profit up 14.2% at Rs 160 crore versus Rs 140 crore.

Note: The company appointed Satish Agarwal as CFO, effective June 1.

Apollo Hospitals (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 18.1% at Rs 6,606 crore versus Rs 5,592 crore.

EBITDA up 25.8% at Rs 1,011 crore versus Rs 804 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.3% versus 14.4%.

Net profit up 35.9% at Rs 529.3 crore versus Rs 389.6 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 10 per share and reappointed Dr. Prathap C Reddy as Executive Chairman. The company will merge Apollo Hospitals North and divest its stake in Apollo Specialty and Apollo Fertility to Kids Clinic India for an enterprise value of approximately Rs 1,550 crore.

Bosch (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 13.3% at Rs 5,566 crore versus Rs 4,911 crore.

EBITDA up 20.8% at Rs 782 crore versus Rs 647 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14.0% versus 13.2%.

Net profit up 2.7% at Rs 569 crore versus Rs 554 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 270 per share, approved the strike-off of arm Robert Bosch India, and approved a JV pact with Wheels India where Bosch will hold a 50% stake.

Action Construction Equipment (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 7.1% at Rs 1,029 crore versus Rs 961 crore.

EBITDA up 5.3% at Rs 172 crore versus Rs 164 crore.

EBITDA margin at 16.7% versus 17.0%.

Net profit down 6.5% at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 119 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 2 per share.

JK Lakshmi Cement (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 0.2% at Rs 1,901.5 crore versus Rs 1,897.6 crore.

EBITDA down 18.5% at Rs 286.1 crore versus Rs 351.2 crore.

EBITDA margin down 350 bps at 15.0% versus 18.5%.

Net profit down 29.4% at Rs 124 crore versus Rs 176 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 6.50 per share and reappointed Vinita Singhania as MD for 5 years.

Lakshmi Machine Works / LMW (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 16.1% at Rs 933.2 crore versus Rs 803.6 crore.

EBITDA up 20.4% at Rs 69.8 crore versus Rs 58 crore.

EBITDA margin at 7.5% versus 7.2%.

Net profit up 33.2% at Rs 63.7 crore versus Rs 47.8 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 35 per share and reappointed Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu as MD for 5 years.

Metro Brands (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 20.3% at Rs 773 crore versus Rs 643 crore.

EBITDA up 20.6% at Rs 238 crore versus Rs 197 crore.

EBITDA margin at 30.8% versus 30.7%.

Net profit up 23.1% at Rs 117 crore versus Rs 94.8 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Arvind SmartSpaces (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 4.7% at Rs 155.4 crore versus Rs 163.1 crore.

EBITDA up 76.5% at Rs 59.3 crore versus Rs 33.6 crore.

EBITDA margin up 1760 bps at 38.2% versus 20.6%.

Net profit up 120.3% at Rs 42.3 crore versus Rs 19.2 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 2.25 per share and approved raising up to Rs 300 crore via NCDs. Its arm will create a new platform with HDFC Capital Advisors and invest up to Rs 125 crore via OCDs.

IndiQube Spaces (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 35.2% at Rs 401 crore versus Rs 297 crore.

EBITDA up 46.0% at Rs 248 crore versus Rs 170 crore.

EBITDA margin at 61.8% versus 57.2%.

Net loss at Rs 22.7 crore versus a loss of Rs 31.3 crore.

Xpro India (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 15.1% at Rs 134.4 crore versus Rs 158.2 crore.

EBITDA up 5.1% at Rs 14.1 crore versus Rs 13.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.5% versus 8.5%.

Net profit at Rs 13.3 crore versus Rs 6.6 crore.

Protean eGov Technologies (Q4, Cons QoQ)

Revenue up 34.4% at Rs 307.5 crore versus Rs 228.9 crore.

EBIT up 16.4% at Rs 23.9 crore versus Rs 20.5 crore.

EBIT margin at 7.8% versus 9.0%.

Net profit up 35.0% at Rs 30.4 crore versus Rs 22.5 crore.

Saatvik Green (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 75.0% at Rs 1,607.7 crore versus Rs 918.9 crore.

EBITDA down 31.4% at Rs 107.7 crore versus Rs 157 crore.

EBITDA margin down 1040 bps at 6.7% versus 17.1%.

Net profit down 36.0% at Rs 60.6 crore versus Rs 94.7 crore.

Medplus Health (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 23.5% at Rs 1,864 crore versus Rs 1,510 crore.

EBITDA up 24.1% at Rs 169.2 crore versus Rs 136.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.07% versus 9.02%.

Net profit up 24.6% at Rs 63.9 crore versus Rs 51.3 crore.

Note: The board reappointed Gangadi Madhukar Reddy as MD for 5 years.

Garware Technical Fibres (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 1.4% at Rs 426.4 crore versus Rs 432.6 crore.

EBITDA down 2.1% at Rs 96.2 crore versus Rs 98.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 22.6% versus 22.7%.

Net profit down 19.5% at Rs 57.3 crore versus Rs 71.1 crore.

AGI Infra (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 5.8% at Rs 88.1 crore versus Rs 83.3 crore.

Net profit up 69.6% at Rs 26.7 crore versus Rs 15.7 crore.

Kwality Wall's (Q4, YoY)

Revenue at Rs 485.8 crore versus Rs 223.3 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs 78.4 crore versus a loss of Rs 64.3 crore.

Net loss at Rs 107.1 crore versus a loss of Rs 178.4 crore.

Power Mech Projects (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 13.9% at Rs 2,111 crore versus Rs 1,853 crore.

EBITDA up 5.2% at Rs 227 crore versus Rs 216 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.7% versus 11.6%.

Net profit up 21.6% at Rs 142.6 crore versus Rs 117.2 crore.

Stocks In News

Shaily Engineering: The company has launched a generic version of the Semaglutide Injection in Canada, utilizing its ShailyPen Neo injector platform.

Aditya Birla Capital: The financial services firm plans to issue 11.2 crore shares worth up to Rs 4,000 crore on a preferential basis, comprising Rs 2,880 crore to promoter Grasim, Rs 200 crore to Suryaja Investments, and Rs 920 crore to the IFC.

KRN Heat: The company's subsidiary received approval for its Neemrana plant under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS-2024), which may provide crucial fiscal benefits.

HCLTech: The IT major released a report on AI warning that 43% of enterprise AI initiatives may fail, highlighting that business leaders face shrinking timelines to deliver impact.

KEI Industries: The company signed a pact to purchase 26% securities of Solarcraft Power India for Rs 5.9 crore via share and CCD subscription, securing 11.25 MW of solar power capacity in Rajasthan.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company has expanded its lighting segment portfolio by launching new Stabilisers and LED Lamps.

JK Cement: The company emerged as the preferred bidder for a 1,188-hectare limestone block mining lease in Andhra Pradesh.

Pace Digitek: The company bagged a Rs 265 crore order from BSNL to supply network infrastructure in Sikkim under the BharatNet Project.

RVNL: The state-owned railway firm emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 164 crore order from the East Coast Railway for the provisioning of Multi-Section Digital Axle Counters (MSDAC) in the Automatic Block Signalling (ABC) section.

JSW Energy: The power company's board approved a fundraise via a QIP issue opening today, setting the floor price at Rs 534.05 per share.

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