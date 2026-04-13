Stocks To Watch Today: Muthoot Finance, Shriram Finance, L&T, Lupin And Coforge

Stocks of Muthoot Finance Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Lupin Ltd. and Coforge Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Monday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:

Stocks In News

Muthoot Finance: The company will pay an interim dividend of Rs. 30 per share.

The company will pay an interim dividend of Rs. 30 per share. Shriram Finance: The company received listing approval from the NSE and BSE for 47 crore MUFG shares, which will list on April 13 and remain under lock-in until October 13, 2026.

The company received listing approval from the NSE and BSE for 47 crore MUFG shares, which will list on April 13 and remain under lock-in until October 13, 2026. Mahindra & Mahindra: The company's arms will sell their entire 99.04% stake in Erkunt Foundry.

The company's arms will sell their entire 99.04% stake in Erkunt Foundry. Amber Enterprises: The company acquired a 50% stake in Amber Resojet for a consideration of Rs 1.7 crore.

The company acquired a 50% stake in Amber Resojet for a consideration of Rs 1.7 crore. Avenue Supermarts: The company has allotted commercial paper worth Rs. 500 crore.

The company has allotted commercial paper worth Rs. 500 crore. Larsen &Toubro: The company's realty arm acquired a 100% stake in Intl Green Spaces for Rs 1,123 crore.

The company's realty arm acquired a 100% stake in Intl Green Spaces for Rs 1,123 crore. Gujarat State Petronet: The company received a rectified income-tax order, which cut its assessed income to Rs 1,435 crore from Rs 1,683 crore.

The company received a rectified income-tax order, which cut its assessed income to Rs 1,435 crore from Rs 1,683 crore. Coforge: The company received exchange approval for the preferential allotment of 9.3 crore shares at Rs 1,815.91 per share for its Encora acquisition.

The company received exchange approval for the preferential allotment of 9.3 crore shares at Rs 1,815.91 per share for its Encora acquisition. Lupin: The company launched its Dapagliflozin Tablets in the United States.

The company launched its Dapagliflozin Tablets in the United States. PC Jeweller: The company raised Rs. 447.6 crore by converting 10.6 crore warrants into equity, allotting 106.2 crore shares and increasing its paid-up capital to Rs. 971.05 crore.

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