Stocks To Watch Today: Muthoot Finance, Shriram Finance, L&T, Lupin And Coforge

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Stocks of Muthoot Finance Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Lupin Ltd. and Coforge Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Monday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:
Stocks In News
- Muthoot Finance: The company will pay an interim dividend of Rs. 30 per share.
- Shriram Finance: The company received listing approval from the NSE and BSE for 47 crore MUFG shares, which will list on April 13 and remain under lock-in until October 13, 2026.
- Mahindra & Mahindra: The company's arms will sell their entire 99.04% stake in Erkunt Foundry.
- Amber Enterprises: The company acquired a 50% stake in Amber Resojet for a consideration of Rs 1.7 crore.
- Avenue Supermarts: The company has allotted commercial paper worth Rs. 500 crore.
- Larsen &Toubro: The company's realty arm acquired a 100% stake in Intl Green Spaces for Rs 1,123 crore.
- Gujarat State Petronet: The company received a rectified income-tax order, which cut its assessed income to Rs 1,435 crore from Rs 1,683 crore.
- Coforge: The company received exchange approval for the preferential allotment of 9.3 crore shares at Rs 1,815.91 per share for its Encora acquisition.
- Lupin: The company launched its Dapagliflozin Tablets in the United States.
- PC Jeweller: The company raised Rs. 447.6 crore by converting 10.6 crore warrants into equity, allotting 106.2 crore shares and increasing its paid-up capital to Rs. 971.05 crore.
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