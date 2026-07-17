Stocks To Watch Today: JSW Steel, RIL, PC Jeweller, Havells India And RBL Bank

Shares of JSW Steel Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd., RBL Bank Ltd. and Havells India Ltd. will be in focus on Friday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursay's market hours:

Earnings And Updates

Piramal Finance Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Net Profit Up 66.1% at Rs. 459 crore vs Rs. 276 crore YoY

Total Income Up 27.5% at Rs. 3,430 crore vs Rs. 2,690 crore YoY

Board approved fundraising of up to Rs. 4,000 crore

Borosil Renewables Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Net Profit at Rs. 86.8 crore vs loss of Rs. 167 crore YoY

Revenue Up 17.1% at Rs. 406 crore vs Rs. 347 crore YoY

Ebitda at Rs. 127 crore vs Rs. 63 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 31.4% vs 18.2% YoY

Other Income at Rs. 14 crore vs Rs. 6.3 crore YoY

Tax Expense at Rs. 31.3 crore vs Rs. 16.9 crore YoY

Q1FY26 included a one-time loss of Rs. 222 crore

ALSO READ: Tech Mahindra To Roll Out Salary Hikes From Q2 In Phases

Wipro Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Net Profit Down 4.3% at Rs. 3,352 crore vs Rs. 3,502 crore QoQ

Revenue Up 1% at Rs. 24,479 crore vs Rs. 24,236 crore QoQ

Ebit Down 8.4% at Rs. 3,829 crore vs Rs. 4,181 crore QoQ

Ebit Margin at 15.6% vs 17.2% QoQ

Total Bookings Down 2.4% QoQ to $3.37 billion in constant currency

IT Services Revenue Down 1.4% QoQ to $2.615 billion

IT Services Operating Margin at 16%

Attrition at 13.9% on a trailing 12-month basis

Guides Q2 IT Services growth in the range of -1.5% to +0.5%

Expects Q2 IT Services Revenue between $2.574 billion and $2.627 billion

Large Deal TCV Up 12.9% QoQ to $1.63 billion

Total headcount at 2.43 lakh

Tech Mahindra Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Net Profit Up 8.2% at Rs. 1,465 crore vs Rs. 1,354 crore QoQ

Revenue Up 4.2% at Rs. 15,712 crore vs Rs. 15,076 crore QoQ

Ebit Up 9.2% at Rs. 2,264 crore vs Rs. 2,073 crore QoQ

Ebit Margin at 14.4% vs 13.7% QoQ

Dollar Revenue Up 2.6% QoQ to $1.66 billion in constant currency

New Deal Wins TCV Up 33.3% YoY to $1.078 billion

Heritage Foods Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Net Profit Down 37.9% at Rs. 25.2 crore vs Rs. 40.6 crore YoY

Revenue Up 17.7% at Rs. 1,338 crore vs Rs. 1,137 crore YoY

Ebitda Down 16.3% at Rs. 61.8 crore vs Rs. 73.9 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 4.6% vs 6.5% YoY

Acquired remaining 5.6% stake in HNFL

Alok Industries Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Revenue Up 6.5% at Rs. 993 crore vs Rs. 932 crore YoY

Ebitda at Rs. 57.3 crore vs Rs. 20.1 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 5.8% vs 2.2% YoY

Net Loss at Rs. 138 crore vs loss of Rs. 172 crore YoY

Nelco Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Net Profit Up 30% at Rs. 2.3 crore vs Rs. 1.8 crore YoY

Revenue Up 7% at Rs. 80 crore vs Rs. 74.8 crore YoY

Jio Financial Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Net Profit at Rs. 830 crore vs Rs. 325 crore YoY

Total Income at Rs. 2,004 crore vs Rs. 619 crore YoY

Ceat Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Net Profit at Rs. 4 crore vs Rs. 112 crore YoY

Revenue Up 22.4% at Rs. 4,318 crore vs Rs. 3,529 crore YoY

Ebitda Down 5.7% at Rs. 365 crore vs Rs. 387 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 8.5% vs 11% YoY

Board approved capital expenditure of Rs. 1,205 crore to expand the Nagpur plant

Capacity to increase by around 53,000 tyres per day by FY31

WeWork India Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Net Loss at Rs. 4.3 crore vs loss of Rs. 14.1 crore YoY

Revenue Up 27.7% at Rs. 684 crore vs Rs. 535 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 30.4% at Rs. 438 crore vs Rs. 336 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 64% vs 62.7% YoY

Ajmera Realty Q1FY27 Business Update

Sales Value Up 35% to Rs. 146 crore

Sales Area stood at 43,737 sq. ft.

Total Collections stood at Rs. 173 crore

Earnings

Central Bank of India

Federal Bank

Globus Spirits

Havells India

JSW Steel

Oberoi Realty

Poonawalla Fincorp

RBL Bank

Reliance Industries

Tata Technologies

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions

ALSO READ: WeWork India Q1 Results: Net Loss Narrows To Rs 4 Crore As Revenue Climbs 28%

Stocks In News

Tata Motors: Signed an MoU with UCO Bank for commercial vehicle financing.

Signed an MoU with UCO Bank for commercial vehicle financing. HCL Tech: Signed a seven-year Guardian partnership and acquired Guardian India for $10.5 million; 2,000 employees to join.

Signed a seven-year Guardian partnership and acquired Guardian India for $10.5 million; 2,000 employees to join. Vedanta: CRISIL upgraded long-term rating to AA+/Stable and reaffirmed A1+.

CRISIL upgraded long-term rating to AA+/Stable and reaffirmed A1+. PC Jeweller: Board approved a Rs. 1,000 crore QIP and increase in authorised share capital..

Board approved a Rs. 1,000 crore QIP and increase in authorised share capital.. Canara Bank: Raised $200 million through senior unsecured notes due 2029.

Raised $200 million through senior unsecured notes due 2029. South Indian Bank: To raise up to Rs. 1,000 crore through debt securities; recommended the appointment of Mahesh Muralidhar Pai as MD & CEO for a three-year term.

To raise up to Rs. 1,000 crore through debt securities; recommended the appointment of Mahesh Muralidhar Pai as MD & CEO for a three-year term. PNG Jewellers: India Ratings affirmed IND A+/Stable and IND A1 ratings on bank loan facilities of Rs. 500 crore each, totalling Rs. 1,000 crore.

India Ratings affirmed IND A+/Stable and IND A1 ratings on bank loan facilities of Rs. 500 crore each, totalling Rs. 1,000 crore. Prestige Estates: Q1FY27 pre-sales rose to Rs. 6,579.3 crore. Launched four projects and completed three. Issued a Rs. 370 crore guarantee to secure a loan availed by subsidiary Prestige Alta Vista Properties.

Q1FY27 pre-sales rose to Rs. 6,579.3 crore. Launched four projects and completed three. Issued a Rs. 370 crore guarantee to secure a loan availed by subsidiary Prestige Alta Vista Properties. Tech Mahindra: Extended the acquisition completion deadline for Midad's 20% stake in Tech Mahindra Arabia to August 31, 2026.

Extended the acquisition completion deadline for Midad's 20% stake in Tech Mahindra Arabia to August 31, 2026. CEAT: Board approved capital expenditure of Rs. 1,205 crore to add around 53,000 tyres per day of manufacturing capacity by FY31.

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