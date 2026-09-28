Stocks To Watch Today: Indian Overseas Bank, Paytm, SAIL, Cupid, Ceigall India and BCCL & More

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank, Paytm, SAIL, Cupid, Ceigall India and BCCL will be in focus during the trading session on Monday, September 28.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
Indian Overseas Bank
- UFBU proposes strike from Sept 28 to 30
- Branch Functioning may be affected
Signature Global
- Acquires 194.22 Acre Land Parcel In Gurugram
- Transaction adds developable area of 6.77 mn sq feet to Co's dvpt pipeline
- Project has estimated GDV of Rs 5,500-6,000 crore
Ceigall Inida
- Creates security for Arm Ceigall Sahebganj term loan
- To invest additional Rs 62 crore in project SPV
ALSO READ: 'Cheaper Does Not Mean Cheap': India Still Trades At Premium, Says Dheeraj Gaur
Cupid
Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquired 1,62,938 shares, holding rises to 47.62%.
HLE Glascoat
Appoints Amit Kalra As Chief Financial Officer
AGI Infra
Approves raising funds worth Rs 275 Cr via QIP
SAIL & BCCL
- In pact with BCCL to boost domestic coal production.
- MoU marks significant step towards developing domestic srcs of coking coal.
Star Cement
- Re-Appoints Prem Kumar Bhajanka ss Vice Chair, MD for three years.
- Re-Appoints Sajjan Bhajanka as CMD for three years.
- Re-Appoints Sajjan Bhajanka as MD for three years.
Paytm
Completes Additional Investment of Rs 100 crore in Arm Paytm Money via Rights Issue
IEX
Submits application to CCO seeking license to operate as Coal Exchange
PC Jeweller
- Accomplishes financial objective of a debt-free status
- Discharges all outstanding debt of all 14 banks
Religare Enterprises
Shareholders approved Arjun Lamba's redesignation as MD effective August 12, 2026.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.