Stocks To Watch Today: Indian Overseas Bank, Paytm, SAIL, Cupid, Ceigall India and BCCL & More

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank, Paytm, SAIL, Cupid, Ceigall India and BCCL will be in focus during the trading session on Monday, September 28.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:

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Indian Overseas Bank

UFBU proposes strike from Sept 28 to 30

Branch Functioning may be affected

Signature Global

Acquires 194.22 Acre Land Parcel In Gurugram

Transaction adds developable area of 6.77 mn sq feet to Co's dvpt pipeline

Project has estimated GDV of Rs 5,500-6,000 crore

Ceigall Inida

Creates security for Arm Ceigall Sahebganj term loan

To invest additional Rs 62 crore in project SPV

ALSO READ: 'Cheaper Does Not Mean Cheap': India Still Trades At Premium, Says Dheeraj Gaur

Cupid

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquired 1,62,938 shares, holding rises to 47.62%.

HLE Glascoat

Appoints Amit Kalra As Chief Financial Officer

AGI Infra

Approves raising funds worth Rs 275 Cr via QIP

SAIL & BCCL

In pact with BCCL to boost domestic coal production.

MoU marks significant step towards developing domestic srcs of coking coal.

Star Cement

Re-Appoints Prem Kumar Bhajanka ss Vice Chair, MD for three years.

Re-Appoints Sajjan Bhajanka as CMD for three years.

Re-Appoints Sajjan Bhajanka as MD for three years.

Paytm

Completes Additional Investment of Rs 100 crore in Arm Paytm Money via Rights Issue

IEX

Submits application to CCO seeking license to operate as Coal Exchange

PC Jeweller

Accomplishes financial objective of a debt-free status

Discharges all outstanding debt of all 14 banks

Religare Enterprises

Shareholders approved Arjun Lamba's redesignation as MD effective August 12, 2026.

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