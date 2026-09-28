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Stocks To Watch Today: Indian Overseas Bank, Paytm, SAIL, Cupid, Ceigall India and BCCL & More

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to be in focus during the trading session on Monday.

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Stocks To Watch Today: Indian Overseas Bank, Paytm, SAIL, Cupid, Ceigall India and BCCL & More
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Shares of Indian Overseas Bank, Paytm, SAIL, Cupid, Ceigall India and BCCL will be in focus during the trading session on Monday, September 28.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:

Stocks In News

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Indian Overseas Bank

  • UFBU proposes strike from Sept 28 to 30
  • Branch Functioning may be affected

Signature Global

  • Acquires 194.22 Acre Land Parcel In Gurugram
  • Transaction adds developable area of 6.77 mn sq feet to Co's dvpt pipeline
  • Project has estimated GDV of Rs 5,500-6,000 crore

Ceigall Inida

  • Creates security for Arm Ceigall Sahebganj term loan
  • To invest additional Rs 62 crore in project SPV

ALSO READ: 'Cheaper Does Not Mean Cheap': India Still Trades At Premium, Says Dheeraj Gaur

Cupid
Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquired 1,62,938 shares, holding rises to 47.62%.

HLE Glascoat
Appoints Amit Kalra As Chief Financial Officer

AGI Infra
Approves raising funds worth Rs 275 Cr via QIP

SAIL & BCCL

  • In pact with BCCL to boost domestic coal production.
  • MoU marks significant step towards developing domestic srcs of coking coal.

Star Cement

  • Re-Appoints Prem Kumar Bhajanka ss Vice Chair, MD for three years.
  • Re-Appoints Sajjan Bhajanka as CMD for three years.
  • Re-Appoints Sajjan Bhajanka as MD for three years.

Paytm
Completes Additional Investment of Rs 100 crore in Arm Paytm Money via Rights Issue

IEX
Submits application to CCO seeking license to operate as Coal Exchange

PC Jeweller

  • Accomplishes financial objective of a debt-free status
  • Discharges all outstanding debt of all 14 banks

Religare Enterprises
Shareholders approved Arjun Lamba's redesignation as MD effective August 12, 2026.

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