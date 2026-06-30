Stocks To Watch Today: HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, KEC International, Yes Bank

The banking sector is expected to make a lot of noise on Tuesday on the back of key managerial changes and appointments with the spotlight on HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Bandhan Bank Ltd.

Other stocks outside of the banking sector will also be in focus on the D-Street including KEC International. Here are some of the key corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Stocks In News

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Secured landmark project in Egypt. Received LOA for 1,000 MWac Solar PV project and 600 MWh Battery Energy Storage project worth $560 million.

Yes Bank: Board approved fundraising of up to Rs 7,500 crore through equity and Rs 8,500 crore through debt.

KEC International: Secured new orders worth Rs 1,754 crore.

HDFC Bank: Board approved appointment of Rajiv Kumar as Independent Director for four years from June 30, 2026. Proposed him as Part-time Chairman for three years.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Appoints Ex-Finance Secy Rajiv Kumar As Part-Time Chairman

Power Grid Corporation: Acquired 100% stake in Kakinada I Transmission SPV for Rs 20.5 crore for green hydrogen/ammonia transmission project in Andhra Pradesh. Project includes 765/400kV GIS sub-station, STATCOM and 765kV transmission line works.

State Bank of India: Raised $300 million via three-year senior unsecured floating rate bonds issued through London branch.

Aditya Birla Capital: Allotted Rs 300 crore NCDs via private placement with Rs 100 crore greenshoe option.

Balkrishna Industries: Completed carbon black expansion, increasing capacity to 3.6 lakh MTPA. Added 95,000 MTPA capacity. Also enhanced power capacity to 64 MW with addition of 24 MW.

Coforge: Appointed Anup Nair as Chief AI Commercial Officer.

Axis Bank: Puneet Sharma, Chief Financial Officer of the bank, tendered his resignation.

Bandhan Bank: CFO Rajeev Mantri resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Juniper Hotels: Tarun Jaitly resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company.

NLC India: Issued and allotted commercial papers worth Rs 400 crore on June 29, 2026.

ALSO READ: Who Is Rajiv Kumar, The Architect Of Mega PSB Mergers Tapped To Helm HDFC Bank

Manorama Industries: Approved launch of QIP issue and set floor price at Rs 1,547.18/share, with option to offer up to 5% discount.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.