HDFC Bank Appoints Ex-Finance Secy Rajiv Kumar As Part-Time Chairman

HDFC Bank has appointed former finance secretary Rajiv Kumar as the part-time Chairman for three years, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The appointment comes after Atanu Chakraborty, the former part-time chairman quit citing practices that he said were not aligned with his personal values and ethics.

In his resignation letter he clarified that his decision was based on matters of principle and that there were "no other material reasons" behind his exit, causing a stir in the banking world.

Keki Mistry has been serving as the part-time chairman of HDFC Bank in the interim, after being appointed post Chakraborty's abrupt exit in March 2026.

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Mistry's appointment was always envisaged as a stop-gap arrangement rather than a long-term solution. The chairman's role is expected to remain independent, and Mistry's long association with the HDFC group could potentially raise conflict-of-interest considerations if the arrangement were to continue indefinitely.

Rajiv Kumar: New HDFC Part-Time Chairman, Ex- Finance Secy, Election Commissioner & More

Kumar retired as Finance Secretary of India in February 2020. Post retirement Mr Kumar also briefly served as Chairman of Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB).

An Ex IAS officer from the 1984-batch, Kumar also played a key role in the 2019 consolidation of 10 public sector banks into four, led banking reforms, bank recapitalisation and governance initiatives in the financial sector.

Kumar also strengthened governance, risk management, and regulatory oversight across banks by institutionalising specialised monitoring for large exposures and implementing technology-driven risk assessment systems.

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He placed equal emphasis on depositor protection and financial stability, including enhancing deposit insurance coverage from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Kumar has either sat on or chaired most of the bodies that touch the country's financial architecture including the Central Board of Reserve Bank, the Financial Stability and Development Council, the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee among others.

Beyond the financial sector, the new HDFC part-time Chairman has also served as the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of India.

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