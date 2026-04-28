Stocks To Watch Today: Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, Eternal, Ceat & More

Stocks of Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, Eternal and Ceat will catch investors' attention on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Earnings Today

AWL Agri Business, Bandhan Bank, Brigade Hotel Ventures, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, Castrol India, Ceat, Dalmia Bharat, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Eternal, Fedbank Financial Services, Five‑Star Business Finance, Go Digit General Insurance, Greenply Industries, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, IFCI, Infobeans Technologies, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Maruti Suzuki India, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Orient Cement, Piramal Pharma, REC, Sanofi India, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, Sapphire Foods India, Skipper, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Vardhman Special Steels.

Earnings After Market Hours

Nippon Life AMC Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue (Total Income) up 19.6% at Rs 705 crore versus Rs 590 crore

Net Profit up 28.8% at Rs 385 crore versus Rs 299 crore

Other loss at Rs 33.5 crore versus income of Rs 23 crore

Bajaj Housing Finance Q4 FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue (Total Income) up 15.9% at Rs 2,903 crore versus Rs 2,504 crore

Revenue (Reported NII) up 15% at Rs 945 crore versus Rs 823 crore

Net Profit up 14.1% at Rs 669 crore versus Rs 587 crore

Piramal Finance Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (Total Income) up 56.5% at Rs 4,783 crore versus Rs 3,056 crore

Revenue (Reported NII) up 41% at Rs 1,362 crore versus Rs 964 crore

Net Profit at Rs 603 crore versus Rs 64 crore

AU Small Finance Bank Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (NII) up 23% at Rs 2,582 crore versus Rs 2,094 crore

Operating Profit up 4.6% at Rs 1,352 crore versus Rs 1,292 crore

Provisions at Rs 269 crore versus Rs 635 crore YoY and Rs 331 crore QoQ

Net Profit up 65.2% at Rs 832 crore versus Rs 504 crore;

Gross NPA at 2.03% versus 2.3% QoQ;

Net NPA at 0.74% versus 0.88% QoQ;

Appoints Gaurav Jain as CFO from Apr 27;

To raise up to Rs 6,000 crore via debt and Rs 7,500 crore via equity

City Union Bank Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (NII) up 30.9% at Rs 786 crore versus Rs 600 crore

Operating Profit up 31.4% at Rs 580 crore versus Rs 441 crore

Provisions at Rs 120 crore versus Rs 96 crore QoQ and Rs 78 crore YoY

Net Profit up 24.9% at Rs 360 crore versus Rs 288 crore;

Gross NPA at 1.9% versus 2.2% QoQ;

Net NPA at 0.68% versus 0.78% QoQ;

To issue bonus shares in ratio 1:3

Jindal Saw Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 8.2% at Rs 4,634 crore versus Rs 5,047 crore

EBITDA down 34.7% at Rs 481 crore versus Rs 736 crore

EBITDA margin at 10.4% versus 14.6%

Net Profit down 52.1% at Rs 139 crore versus Rs 291 crore

Rallis India Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue up 6% at Rs 456 crore versus Rs 430 crore

EBITDA loss at Rs 1 crore versus loss of Rs 20 crore

Net Loss at Rs 15 crore versus loss of Rs 32 crore;

To pay dividend of Rs 3/share

Adani Total Gas Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 16.6% at Rs 1,695 crore versus Rs 1,453 crore

EBITDA up 13% at Rs 301 crore versus Rs 266 crore

EBITDA margin at 17.8% versus 18.3%

Net Profit up 8.9% at Rs 168 crore versus Rs 155 crore

Punjab & Sind Bank Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (NII) down 13% at Rs 974 crore versus Rs 1,122 crore

Operating Profit down 33.6% at Rs 542 crore versus Rs 816 crore

Margin not specified

Net Profit up 34.9% at Rs 422 crore versus Rs 313 crore;

Gross NPA at 2.4% versus 2.6% QoQ;

Net NPA at 0.79% versus 0.74% QoQ

AGI Greenpac Q4 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 17.2% at Rs 742 crore versus Rs 634 crore

EBITDA up 1.7% at Rs 153 crore versus Rs 150 crore

EBITDA margin at 20.6% versus 23.7%

Net Profit up 61.5% at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 71.4 crore;

Reappoints Sandip Somany as Chairman & MD for 5 years

Astec Life Sciences Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 32.7% at Rs 159 crore versus Rs 120 crore

EBITDA up 66% at Rs 9.2 crore versus Rs 5.5 crore

EBITDA margin at 5.76% versus 4.61%

Net Loss at Rs 7.8 crore versus loss of Rs 16.1 crore

ALSO READ: Coal India Q4 Results: Profit Rises 11%, Revenue Beats Estimates; Dividend Declared

Rossari Biotech Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 18.2% at Rs 685 crore versus Rs 580 crore

EBITDA up 21.7% at Rs 77.2 crore versus Rs 63.5 crore

EBITDA margin at 11.3% versus 11%

Net Profit up 33.4% at Rs 46 crore versus Rs 34.4 crore; sets up new R&D facility in Navi Mumbai

Unicommerce eSolutions Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 14% at Rs 51.6 crore versus Rs 45.3 crore

EBIT up 27.4% at Rs 4.9 crore versus Rs 3.9 crore

EBIT margin at 9.55% versus 8.54%

Net Profit up 1.5% at Rs 3.4 crore versus Rs 3.35 crore

SBI General Insurance FY26

Revenue (Gross Direct Premium) up 14.5% at Rs 15,904 crore

EBITDA not specified

Margin not specified

Net Profit up 8.6% at Rs 553 crore versus Rs 509 crore

Coal India Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 5.8% at Rs 46,490 crore versus Rs 43,962 crore

EBITDA up 6.2% at Rs 12,673 crore versus Rs 11,932 crore

EBITDA margin at 27.3% versus 27.1%

Net Profit up 11.2% at Rs 10,839 crore versus Rs 9,752 crore

Canara Robeco AMC Q4 FY26 (QoQ)

Revenue (Total Income) down 14.5% at Rs 104 crore versus Rs 121 crore

Net Profit down 21.6% at Rs 41.4 crore versus Rs 52.8 crore;

To pay dividend of Rs 2.5/share

Phoenix Mills Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 21.3% at Rs 1,233 crore versus Rs 1,016 crore

EBITDA up 33.9% at Rs 750 crore versus Rs 560 crore

EBITDA margin at 60.8% versus 55.1%

Net Profit up 50% at Rs 403 crore versus Rs 269 crore;

To pay final dividend of Rs 2.5/share

Websol Energy Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue at Rs 401 crore versus Rs 173 crore

EBITDA up 86.4% at Rs 146 crore versus Rs 78.5 crore

EBITDA margin at 36.4% versus 45.4%

Net Profit at Rs 125 crore versus Rs 42.3 crore;

Reappoints Sohan Lal Agarwal as MD for 3 years

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For April 28: Nifty Bulls Eye 24,200 Breakout Amid Mixed Global Cues

Prataap Snacks Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue up 4.9% at Rs 420 crore versus Rs 401 crore

EBITDA at Rs 20.6 crore versus Rs 4.9 crore

EBITDA margin at 4.9% versus 1.2%

Net Profit at Rs 1.1 crore versus loss of Rs 11.9 crore

Bondada Engineering Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 27.9% at Rs 914 crore versus Rs 714 crore

EBITDA up 17.8% at Rs 96.2 crore versus Rs 81.7 crore

EBITDA margin at 10.5% versus 11.4%

Net Profit up 11.4% at Rs 59.2 crore versus Rs 53.1 crore

Stocks To Watch

IRFC: BSE has waived off SEBI LODR fines for the company, granting exemption from penalties for FY22 to FY26.

BSE has waived off SEBI LODR fines for the company, granting exemption from penalties for FY22 to FY26. Tata Communications: The company has issued commercial paper worth Rs 750 crore.

The company has issued commercial paper worth Rs 750 crore. AB Capital: The company has allotted NCDs worth Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis.

The company has allotted NCDs worth Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis. RailTel: The company receives a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs. 145 crore from Eastern Coalfields.

The company receives a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs. 145 crore from Eastern Coalfields. Godrej Properties: The company will mull a fundraise via debt securities at its board meeting scheduled on May 4.

The company will mull a fundraise via debt securities at its board meeting scheduled on May 4. Premier Energies: The company's board will consider declaration of a second interim dividend for FY26 on May 4.

The company's board will consider declaration of a second interim dividend for FY26 on May 4. Escorts Kubota: The company will consider declaration of a final dividend for FY26 on May 7.

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