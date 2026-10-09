Stocks To Watch Today: Can Fin Homes, Anand Rathi Wealth, Poonawalla Fincorp, TCS And KEC International

Shares of Can Fin Homes, Anand Rathi Wealth, Poonawalla Fincorp, Tata Consultancy Services and KEC International will be in focus during the trading session on Fridday, Oct. 9.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

ALSO READ: TCS Q2 Concall Highlights: Revenue Per Employee Slips As AI Revenue Crosses $3.1 Billion

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Results

TCS Q2 Results

Net Profit at Rs 13,884 crore vs estimate of Rs 13,788 crore

Revenue at Rs 73,188 crore vs estimate of Rs 73,026 crore

EBIT at Rs 17,553 crore vs estimate of Rs 17,805 crore

EBIT margin at 24% vs estimate of 24.38%

Net profit up 4% at Rs 13,884 crore vs Rs 13,349 crore QoQ

Revenue up 1.3% at Rs 73,188 crore vs Rs 72,275 crore QoQ

EBIT up 1.4% at Rs 17,553 crore vs Rs 17,317 crore QoQ

EBIT margin at 24% vs 23.95% QoQ

To pay interim dividend of Rs 12 per share

Sets record date for dividend on Oct. 14

Total contract value at $9.6 billion

IT Services 12-month attrition at 13.3%

CC growth at 0.5% vs 0.5%-0.8% expectation

Business Updates

JSW STEEL Q2 BIZ UPDATE

Overall Production [GU] 5% at 7.27 MT YoY

India Production [GU] 5% at 7.07 MT YoY

Overall Production [GU] 10%; India [GU] 11% QoQ

SML MAHINDRA SEPTEMBER BIZ UPDATE

CV Production [GU] 19.8% at 1,257 Units YoY

CV Sales [GU] 32% at 1,071 Units YoY

CV exports grew 160% YoY to 138 Units

IRB INFRA SEPTEMBER BIZ UPDATE

Gross Toll Collection [GU] 24% at ₹773 Cr YoY

Toll Revenue of IRB's 100% Subsidiaries Grows 17% on a Like-for-Like Basis

Sept 2026 toll revenue reflects the healthy traffic growth

Navaratri, Diwali & holiday season to support continued traffic growth

PN GADGIL Q2 BIZ UPDATE

Q2 Revenue Growth at 22.4% YoY

Retail Segment Grew 31.1% YoY

Franchise Business Grew 34.7% YoY

Rakhi Sales Witnessed Strong Growth of 114%

Opened 2 New Stores in Q2

Same Store Sales Growth 25.5% YoY

Stocks In News

Dr Reddy's: USFDA issues 2 observations to Pydibhimavaram unit.

USFDA issues 2 observations to Pydibhimavaram unit. Pitti Engineering: GST officials initiate inspection at Maharashtra manufacturing unit.

GST officials initiate inspection at Maharashtra manufacturing unit. NCC: Gets Rs 1,286 crore order from Hyderabad Growth Corridor.

Gets Rs 1,286 crore order from Hyderabad Growth Corridor. Samvardhana Motherson: Approves conversion of 1.45 lakh CCDs.

Approves conversion of 1.45 lakh CCDs. Evonik Pharma (Novartis India): Approves raising up to Rs 900 crore via rights issue.

Approves raising up to Rs 900 crore via rights issue. Waaree Renewable: Gets LoA for 5 MWp grid-connected solar PV project.

Gets LoA for 5 MWp grid-connected solar PV project. KEC International: Gets new orders worth Rs 1,030 crore across businesses.

Gets new orders worth Rs 1,030 crore across businesses. Lupin: Gets USFDA nod for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion.

Gets USFDA nod for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion. Krsnaa Diagnostics: Gets in-principle nod from NSE, BSE to issue 16.2 lakh warrants convertible into shares.

Gets in-principle nod from NSE, BSE to issue 16.2 lakh warrants convertible into shares. Jubilant Pharmova: Arm to invest CAD 94.5 million to expand Kirkland unit.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Oct 9: Nifty's Support Slips To 21,950; Will Bearish Trend Continue?

Earnings Tomorrow

Anand Rathi Wealth

Can Fin Homes

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company

Poonawalla Fincorp

Clean

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