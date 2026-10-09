Stocks To Watch Today: Can Fin Homes, Anand Rathi Wealth, Poonawalla Fincorp, TCS And KEC International

Shares of Can Fin Homes, Anand Rathi Wealth, Poonawalla Fincorp, Tata Consultancy Services and KEC International will be in focus during the trading session on Fridday, Oct. 9.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:
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Results
TCS Q2 Results
- Net Profit at Rs 13,884 crore vs estimate of Rs 13,788 crore
- Revenue at Rs 73,188 crore vs estimate of Rs 73,026 crore
- EBIT at Rs 17,553 crore vs estimate of Rs 17,805 crore
- EBIT margin at 24% vs estimate of 24.38%
- Net profit up 4% at Rs 13,884 crore vs Rs 13,349 crore QoQ
- Revenue up 1.3% at Rs 73,188 crore vs Rs 72,275 crore QoQ
- EBIT up 1.4% at Rs 17,553 crore vs Rs 17,317 crore QoQ
- EBIT margin at 24% vs 23.95% QoQ
- To pay interim dividend of Rs 12 per share
- Sets record date for dividend on Oct. 14
- Total contract value at $9.6 billion
- IT Services 12-month attrition at 13.3%
- CC growth at 0.5% vs 0.5%-0.8% expectation
Business Updates
JSW STEEL Q2 BIZ UPDATE
Overall Production [GU] 5% at 7.27 MT YoY
India Production [GU] 5% at 7.07 MT YoY
Overall Production [GU] 10%; India [GU] 11% QoQ
SML MAHINDRA SEPTEMBER BIZ UPDATE
CV Production [GU] 19.8% at 1,257 Units YoY
CV Sales [GU] 32% at 1,071 Units YoY
CV exports grew 160% YoY to 138 Units
IRB INFRA SEPTEMBER BIZ UPDATE
Gross Toll Collection [GU] 24% at ₹773 Cr YoY
Toll Revenue of IRB's 100% Subsidiaries Grows 17% on a Like-for-Like Basis
Sept 2026 toll revenue reflects the healthy traffic growth
Navaratri, Diwali & holiday season to support continued traffic growth
PN GADGIL Q2 BIZ UPDATE
Q2 Revenue Growth at 22.4% YoY
Retail Segment Grew 31.1% YoY
Franchise Business Grew 34.7% YoY
Rakhi Sales Witnessed Strong Growth of 114%
Opened 2 New Stores in Q2
Same Store Sales Growth 25.5% YoY
Stocks In News
- Dr Reddy's: USFDA issues 2 observations to Pydibhimavaram unit.
- Pitti Engineering: GST officials initiate inspection at Maharashtra manufacturing unit.
- NCC: Gets Rs 1,286 crore order from Hyderabad Growth Corridor.
- Samvardhana Motherson: Approves conversion of 1.45 lakh CCDs.
- Evonik Pharma (Novartis India): Approves raising up to Rs 900 crore via rights issue.
- Waaree Renewable: Gets LoA for 5 MWp grid-connected solar PV project.
- KEC International: Gets new orders worth Rs 1,030 crore across businesses.
- Lupin: Gets USFDA nod for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion.
- Krsnaa Diagnostics: Gets in-principle nod from NSE, BSE to issue 16.2 lakh warrants convertible into shares.
- Jubilant Pharmova: Arm to invest CAD 94.5 million to expand Kirkland unit.
ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Oct 9: Nifty's Support Slips To 21,950; Will Bearish Trend Continue?
Earnings Tomorrow
- Anand Rathi Wealth
- Can Fin Homes
- Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
- Poonawalla Fincorp
- Clean
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