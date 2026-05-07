Stocks To Watch Today: Bajaj Auto, Paytm, Godrej Consumer Products, Bharat Forge, Dabur, Biocon & More

Bajaj Auto, One 97 Comunications and Godrej Consumer Products Bharat Forge, Dabur and Biocon wiill catch investors' attention on Thursday.
Earnings In Focus
ACME Solar Holdings, Apollo Pipes, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Bharat Forge, Biocon, CCL Products (India), Ceigall India, Craftsman Automation, Dabur India, Escorts Kubota, Gateway Distriparks, Globus Spirits, Gravita India, Indoco Remedies, Innova Captab, Kennametal India, Lupin, MRF, NOCIL, NRB Bearings, Pidilite Industries, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Route Mobile, Sirca Paints India, Sonata Software, Stylam Industries, Thermax, Thyrocare Technologies, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, V‑Mart Retail, Westlife Foodworld, Wonderla Holidays.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Greaves Cotton Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue up 21.5% at Rs. 1,000 crore versus Rs. 823 crore.
- EBITDA up 48.6% at Rs. 68.2 crore versus Rs. 45.9 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 6.8% versus 5.6%.
- Net profit down 6.3% at Rs. 22.5 crore versus Rs. 24.1 crore.
Godrej Consumer Products Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue up 11% at Rs. 3,900 crore versus Rs. 3,514 crore.
- EBITDA up 10.8% at Rs. 841 crore versus Rs. 759 crore.
- EBITDA margin flat at 21.6%.
- Net profit up 9.7% at Rs. 452 crore versus Rs. 412 crore.
- Profit, revenue and EBITDA missed estimates.
- The company declares an interim dividend of Rs. 5 per share.
- Sudhir Sitapati reappointed as MD & CEO for five years.
- Nadir Godrej conveys intention to retire as Non‑Executive Director from August 7.
Blue Star Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue up 1.3% at Rs. 4,072 crore versus Rs. 4,019 crore.
- EBITDA up 16.8% at Rs. 326 crore versus Rs. 279 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 8% versus 7%.
- Net profit up 17.3% at Rs. 227 crore versus Rs. 194 crore.
- Dividend declared at Rs. 8.5 per share.
Kansai Nerolac Paints Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue up 7.5% at Rs. 1,954 crore versus Rs. 1,817 crore.
- EBITDA up 30.6% at Rs. 217 crore versus Rs. 166 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 11.1% versus 9.1%.
- Net profit up 3.5% at Rs. 112 crore versus Rs. 108 crore.
Shree Cement Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue up 10.3% at Rs. 6,101 crore versus Rs. 5,532 crore.
- EBITDA down 3.1% at Rs. 1,384 crore versus Rs. 1,429 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 22.7% versus 25.8%.
- Net profit down 8.5% at Rs. 526 crore versus Rs. 574 crore.
- Final dividend declared at Rs. 70 per share.
Birlasoft Q4FY26 (Consolidated, QoQ)
- Revenue up 0.1% at Rs. 13,486 crore versus Rs. 13,475 crore.
- EBIT up 2.3% at Rs. 2,299 crore versus Rs. 2,247 crore.
- EBIT margin at 17% versus 16.7%.
- Net profit up 46.8% at Rs. 1,759 crore versus Rs. 1,199 crore.
- Final dividend declared at Rs. 4 per share.
PB Fintech Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue up 36.7% at Rs. 2,061 crore versus Rs. 1,508 crore.
- EBITDA up 94.3% at Rs. 218 crore versus Rs. 112 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 10.6% versus 7.4%.
- Net profit up 53.5% at Rs. 261 crore versus Rs. 170 crore.
Meesho Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue up 47.1% at Rs. 3,531 crore versus Rs. 2,400 crore.
- EBITDA loss at Rs. 255 crore versus loss of Rs. 233 crore.
- Net loss at Rs. 166 crore versus loss of Rs. 1,391 crore.
- The company plans to invest up to Rs. 100 crore in Meesho Payments.
CESC Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue up 5.6% at Rs. 4,096 crore versus Rs. 3,877 crore.
- EBITDA down 8.5% at Rs. 743 crore versus Rs. 812 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 18.1% versus 20.9%.
- Net profit up 18.9% at Rs. 459 crore versus Rs. 386 crore.
Apcotex Industries Q4FY26 (YoY)
- Revenue up 13.8% at Rs. 397.6 crore versus Rs. 349.4 crore.
- EBITDA up 42.2% at Rs. 54.7 crore versus Rs. 38.4 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 13.75% versus 11%.
- Net profit at Rs. 34.7 crore versus Rs. 16.8 crore.
- Final dividend declared at Rs. 5.5 per share.
ALSO READ: Paytm Q4 Results: Net Profit Slips After Festive Season Peak, Revenue Sees 3% Uptick
Home First Finance Q4FY26 (YoY)
- Total income up 21.3% at Rs. 505 crore versus Rs. 416 crore.
- Net profit up 42.7% at Rs. 149 crore versus Rs. 105 crore.
- Dividend declared at Rs. 5.2 per share.
- Approves NCD issuance of up to Rs. 1,000 crore.
Bajaj Auto Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY)
- Revenue up 31.8% at Rs. 16,006 crore versus Rs. 12,148 crore.
- EBITDA up 35.6% at Rs. 3,323 crore versus Rs. 2,451 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 20.8% versus 20.2%.
- Net profit up 34% at Rs. 2,746 crore versus Rs. 2,049 crore.
- Board approves buyback of Rs. 5,633 crore at Rs. 12,000 per share.
- Final dividend declared at Rs. 150 per share.
- Rakesh Sharma appointed Joint MD from June 1.
Brigade Enterprises Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue flat at Rs. 1,458 crore.
- EBITDA down 12.3% at Rs. 365 crore versus Rs. 416 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 25% versus 28.5%.
- Net profit down 41% at Rs. 145.5 crore versus Rs. 247 crore.
- One bonus share for every three shares held approved.
Sula Vineyards Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue up 7.3% at Rs. 134.9 crore versus Rs. 125.7 crore.
- EBITDA down 2.2% at Rs. 27.7 crore versus Rs. 28.4 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 20.6% versus 22.6%.
- Net profit down 34% at Rs. 8.6 crore versus Rs. 13 crore.
- Final dividend declared at Rs. 2 per share.
Stocks In News
- Trent: Fixes June 4 as the record date for issuance of bonus shares.
- TD Power Systems: Board to consider stock split on May 14.
- Jio Financial Services: Invests Rs. 300 crore in Jio Finance Platform & Services to fund business operations.
- UltraTech Cement: Receives tax order of Rs. 809 crore from Mumbai authority.
ALSO READ: Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Profit Surges 34%, Revenue Tops Rs 16,000 Crore
- Mahindra Lifespace: Launches residential project in Mumbai with potential GDV of Rs. 1,650 crore.
- Capacite Infraprojects: Redeems NCDs worth Rs. 75 crore.
- Muthoot Microfin: Q4 net profit at Rs. 71.1 crore versus loss of Rs. 401 crore YoY; AUM up 13.3% to Rs. 14,006 crore.
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