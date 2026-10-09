Stock Picks Today: TCS, LG Electronics, Havells, KEC International, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across IT, consumer electronics, infra and industrial, and power sector issuing fresh calls on Tata Consultancy Services, KEC International, LG Electronics, Havells, CESC, Blue Star, Thermax, Citi while also sharing their outlook on hospital sector.

Jefferies on TCS

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 1800

Uninspiring growth, Rising margin pressures

While pick up growth in UK surprised positively, weak growth across other key regions

Rising margin pressures should keep TCS's earnings growth in check

Cut estimates by 1-2% and expect a subdued 4% EPS CAGR over FY27-29.

UBS on TCS

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 2565

Q2 – overall inline; AI growth remains healthy

Hiring uptick and strong growth in AI revenues are encouraging for the sector.

Kotak Securities on TCS

Maintain Add; Cut TP to Rs 2320 from Rs Rs 2450

Growth push risks margin stability

Inline quarter on growth and margins; reasonable growth in overseas business

Muted deal wins disappoint a tad

AI revenue growth accelerates but difficult to extrapolate

Growth investments hurting margin profile.

Citi on TCS

Maintain Sell; Cut TP to Rs 1840 from Rs 1875

Largely inline Q2; margin pressure ahead

AI key driver of growth; FY27 margins likely lower than earlier comments

Expect muted low single-digit revenue growth trajectory to continue

Expect growth challenges to continue weighing on stock/sector multiples.

JPMorgan on TCS

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 2300

Q2 print - in-line growth and margin

Cautious optimism on sideways demand

Demand uncertainty prevails

Intention is to take margins up from current levels in H2

However we believe this will be a function of how growth pans out given seasonal weakness.

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Kotak Securities on KEC International

Upgrade to Add from Reduce; Cut TP to Rs 400 from Rs 470

Gradual recovery underway

Key beneficiary of strong domestic T&D pipeline

MENA recovery to be gradual; cables to drive growth

See near term earnings pressure; gradual recovery expected from H2FY28.

Kotak on IT Sector

US administration has suspended new and pending PERM applications involving TCS, Infosys, HCLT, Wipro, Cognizant and Capgemini

An event of limited impact

Action reinforces an unfavorable immigration policy direction but has limited operational relevance

Indian IT companies have substantially localized their US workforces

Employees affected by the suspension represent a small subset of the remaining visa-dependent pool

Do not expect a meaningful impact on delivery or earnings

UBS on LG Electronics

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 2100

Premium franchise, expanding opportunity

Structural compounder with multiple underappreciated growth levers

Exports and portfolio expansion provide incremental growth drivers

Premiumisation and localisation support margin expansion

Target price reflects its premium franchise but not full optionality

UBS on Havells

Downgrade to Neutral from Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1200 from Rs 1440

Margins recovery elusive

Sell-out strategy unlikely to drive margins recovery

Channel feedback on the sell-out strategy remains unimpressive

Underperformance and capital allocation remain structural challenges

Multiple reset appears structural rather than cyclical

UBS on Blue Star

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 2000

Well positioned for MEP and cooling growth

Structural growth across MEP, cooling, services and exports

MEP growth accelerating among data centres, manufacturing and buildings

Cooling franchise positioned for commercial and residential demand.

Kotak Securities on Thermax

Upgrade to Buy from Sell; Cut TP to Rs 4000 from Rs 4250

Emerging businesses to accelerate growth

US data center opportunity far exceeds the existing cooling business

Government incentives to revive investments in compressed biogas

End-to end offering in hydrogen could start contributing from FY2028

Kotak Securities on CESC

Upgrade to Add from Reduce; Cut TP to Rs 145 from Rs 172

Steady core; renewable execution to drive upside

Slow start but targeting more than 3 GW of renewable capacity by FY2030E

1.4 GWp acquisition from ReNew Power to support the capacity target

Steady regulated business to fund growth in renewables

Improving trajectory at distribution franchises.

UBS on Citi

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 2565

Q2 – overall inline; AI growth remains healthy

Hiring uptick and strong growth in AI revenues are encouraging for the sector.

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Jefferies on Hospital

Government of India plans to extend 30% price caps to non-scheduled cancer drugs

This is to address concerns around excessive trade mark-ups and improve affordability

Although near-term margin could be impacted, believe this will be transitory

But importantly, regulatory uncertainty eases for now

Concerns around consumable markup remain but any impact on Ebitda is likely to be manageable.

GS on Hospital

Assessing the impact of anti-cancer drug margin capping

Discussions with hospitals and industry personnel seem to suggest that the impact is likely to be minimal across most multi-specialty hospital chains

Onco medicines are likely only <5% of hospitals (Max/ Fortis might be slightly higher) revenues and <2-2.5% of EBITDA

Hospitals can recoup the losses via marginal repricing of services like drug administration charges, etc

Checks seem to suggest that hospitals earn a margin of 30-50% on an avg. on onco drugs

Analysis suggests <2% potential cuts to EBITDA even in a bear case

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