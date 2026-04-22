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Stock Picks Today: Nestle, HCL Tech, Persistent Systems, Cyient DLM And More On Brokerages' Radar

Check out the top picks from brokerages heading into trade today.

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Stock Picks Today: Nestle, HCL Tech, Persistent Systems, Cyient DLM And More On Brokerages' Radar
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Brokerages issued fresh calls on Nestle, HCL Technologies, and the hotels and travel sector, while flagging risks to insurers and mixed trends in consumer names.

MS on Nestle

  • Maintain Equal-weight; Hike TP to Rs 1,461 from Rs 1,370.
  • Strong Beat on Topline and Margins.
  • Domestic revenues grew 23% YoY marking the third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.
  • Strong earnings delivery and positive topline surprise.
  • Management commentary focussed on driving growth.
  • These factors augur well for near-term stock performance.
  • Key priorities remain penetration-led volume growth, reinvesting behind brands, customer centricity and accelerating tech-led sales and operations.
  • Over the last 5 years, MAGGI noodles has maintained its leadership position, while KITKAT and NESCAFE accelerated market share growth.

GS on Nestle

  • Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 1,425 from Rs 1,275.
  • Revenue grew 23% driven by double-digit volume growth, as GST cut benefits play out across categories.
  • GST rate cuts and quick commerce expansion a key driver for growth acceleration, likely to sustain in H1FY27.
  • Gross margins likely to remain stable as key input costs remain range-bound.

Investec on Nestle

  • Upgrade to Hold from Sell; Hike TP to Rs 1,426 from Rs 1,341.
  • Sweet momentum continues.
  • Robust volume-led growth.
  • Robust operating margins on cost efficiencies.
  • Await more compelling valuation and continued evidence of this growth momentum before considering a further upgrade.

Jefferies on Nestle

  • Maintain Hold; Hike TP to Rs 1,325 from Rs 1,300.

  • Strong end to FY26.
  • Delivered strong Q4, supported by double digit volume growth.
  • Ad spends rose by sharp 50%, signalling a growth mindset.
  • Despite this, EBITDA margins expanded to multi-qtr high even while gross margin contracted.
  • Growth was broad-based across categories & channels.
  • Management remains focused on driving penetration-led vol. growth, investing behind brands & capacity, and leveraging technology.
  • Retain Hold rating on stiff valuation. 

Macquarie on Nestle

  • Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,260
  • Think this healthy sales growth can be sustained
  • Growth led by the GST rate cut linked grammage increases and rural distribution expansion
  • Maintain Neutral as we see limited upside at the current 63x FY27E EPS.
     

Kotak Securities on Nestle

  • Maintain Reduce; Hike TP to Rs 1,265 from Rs 1,200.
  • Internal execution supported by external tailwinds.
  • Q4: Strong volume-led growth with margin expansion despite higher A&P.
  • Stock trades at an expensive 69X/58X FY27/28E PE, which already factors 18% EPS CAGR over FY26-28.

Citi on Nestle

  • Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1,675 from Rs 1,600.
  • An All Round Beat To Support Premium Valuations.
  • Believe growth momentum is sustainable over the near-to-medium-term, supported by brand strength and execution.
  • Despite 20% stock rally over the past month, expect earnings trajectory to support premium valuations.

ALSO READ: Nestle Q4 Results: Profit Beats Estimates Despite One-Time Loss; Final Dividend Of Rs 5 Announced

MS on SBI Life

  • Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 2,375.
  • Investors are asking about potential regulatory risks to SBI Life from the introduction of mandatory open architecture for banks.
  • Do not second-guess regulation but outline key points that suggest any risk of adverse outcomes is limited
  • In its recent draft norms, the RBI has not mandated open architecture, requiring choice of provider (including insurance) only in cases of mandatory bundling.
  • At a press meet in Feb 2026, the RBI Governor said instances of mis selling are low but emphasized the need to safeguard individual customer interests.
  • SBI Life's mis-selling ratio consistently among lowest in industry.
  • Parent-subsidiary structure likely gives the bank better control over sales practices
  • SBI Life's low cost base supported by closed banca architecture.
  • Shifting sales to non-bank staff would likely raise both commission and non-commission costs.
  • If policy objective is to reduce commissions for customer benefit, industry experience suggests open architecture can lead to higher commission costs.

Macquarie on Cyient DLM

  • Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 350 from Rs 380.
  • Q4 Weak execution continues.
  • Quarter missed significantly due to overhang from tariffs and Middle East conflicts.
  • Order book growth is strong but is not converting into revenue as yet.
  • Management expects QoQ revenue growth from here on.

Citi on HCL Tech

  • Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 1385 from Rs 1400.
  • Weak Q4FY26 and FY27 revenue guidance.
  • Weak guidance will weigh on the stock in the near term.
  • Industry view remains bearish.
  • HCL continues to be relatively better placed medium term in the peer group context.

Investec on HCL Tech

  • Maintain Hold; Cut TP to Rs 1,350 from Rs 1,680
  • A weak quarter and guidance
  • Negative surprise was led by client specific issues across multiple segments
  • These revenue headwinds are likely to continue into Q1FY27
  • This leads to a weaker-than-anticipated revenue growth guidance of 1-4% vs est. 3-6%

Citi on Persistent Systems

  • Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 4,230.
  • Q4FY26 Largely Inline; Valuation at Significant Premium to Peers.
  • Management comments – macro uncertainty but confident in driving share gains.
  • Continue to be cautious on the sector given high competitive intensity and AI impact. 

Jefferies on 360 One

  • Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1300 from Rs 1190
  • Mar '26 Qtr: Profit Ahead with Better Carry Income; Normalization Ahead
  • Net flows returned to normalised levels, but MTM losses led to a 2% QoQ fall in AUM.
  • Over FY26-29E, see a 15% CAGR in revenue and 18% CAGR in PAT
  • Se synergies from the integration of B&K's business, monetisation of ET Money, and ramp-up of the HNI franchise.

Nomura on Leela Palaces

  • Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 510.
  • Beneficiary of ultra-luxury demand with strong, diversified pipeline.
  • Expect high-single- to low-double-digit RevPAR growth over FY26-29.
  • 580 new owned keys by FY29F Vs 1,200 owned keys currently in domestic market.
  • Estimate EBITDA/NP CAGRs of 17%/26% through FY26F-29.

Nomura on Chalet Hotels

  • Initiate Neutral with TP of Rs 860.

  • Strong pipeline, but execution is key; occupancy ramp-up is key monitorable.
  • Mumbai/corporate-heavy portfolio; portfolio to undergo stabilisation in FY27-28.
  • Strong pipeline of ~1,500 keys; execution on hotel opening and new brand “Athiva” is key.
  • Expect revenue/EBITDA CAGRs of ~15%/15% over FY26-29.

Kotak Securities on HCL Tech

  • Maintain Reduce; Cut TP to Rs 1,370 from Rs 1,425.
  • Disappoints on all counts; guidance reflects a tougher reality.
  • All-round miss; client-specific factors and project pull-backs.
  • FY2027 revenue guidance—hit by client-specific factors, AI deflation.

MS on HCL Tech

  • Maintain Equal-weight; Cut TP to Rs 1410 from Rs 1760
  • P/E Premium to Normalise vs. Peers Given Growth Rates Converging
  • Macro remains volatile, which could spring unexpected client-specific issues
  • AI-led deflation in existing core business to affect growth rates while new services take time to bloom
  • Incremental currency benefits to be reinvested.

ALSO READ: SBI Life, Trent, Tech Mahindra, L&T Tech Q4 Results Today — Check Estimates

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