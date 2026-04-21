Nestle Q4 Results: Profit Beats Estimates Despite One-Time Loss; Final Dividend Of Rs 5 Announced

Shares of Nestle are in focus after the company reported their strongest quarterly growth in nearly a decade, as they announced their Q4FY26 results on Tuesday.

The FMCG giant's net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 beat estimates, rising to Rs 1,114 crore versus an estimate of Rs 926 crore, according to an exchange filing. This is despite a one-time loss of Rs 36.2 crore.

Nestle posted a 22.6% rise to Rs 6,748 crore in standalone revenue, versus an estimate of Rs 6,186 crore, and an EBITDA of Rs 1,772 crore as compared to an estimate of Rs 1,498 crore.

Margin also expanded to 26.3% versus an estimate of 24.2%. The strong growth has been attributed to double-digit volume growth for the FMCG player.

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All business channels posted double‑digit growth. Rural reach expanded to 216,000 villages, which is the highest increase among industry peers.

Nestlé India's confectionery category delivered high double‑digit growth in both value and volume, led by strong traction across flagship brands such as KitKat, Munch, and Milkybar. The powdered and liquid beverages segment also posted another year of high double‑digit growth, underpinned by rising coffee penetration and sustained premiumisation.

Prepared dishes and cooking aids recorded strong volume‑led growth accompanied by market share gains, reflecting deeper consumer engagement and wider reach, while milk products and nutrition saw stable growth, supported by a focus on portfolio accessibility through new and larger pack sizes. Meanwhile, the pet food business delivered high double‑digit growth, driven by a strong innovation pipeline and expanding distribution footprint.

Nestle India Ltd. has announced final diviend of Rs 5 per equity share as part of the company's fourth quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026.

This takes Nestle's total FY26 dividend payout to Rs 12 per equity share, as the FMCG giant had earlier announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share. Record date of July 10, 2026 has been announced for the dividend payout.

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