Nestle India Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 5 Per Share; FY26 Payout Below Street Estimates

Nestle India Ltd. board on Tuesday approved a final diviend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. The record date has been set as July 10 for the purpose of determining eligible shareholders. The final dividend will amount to an aggregate payout of Rs 964 crore by Nestle India.

The annual general meeting will be held on July 3 where shareholders will consider the dividend proposal. If approved by the members, the dividend will be paid on and from Thursday, July 30.

This takes Nestle's total FY26 dividend payout to Rs 12 per equity share, as the FMCG giant had earlier announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share.

The total FY26 dividend tally of Rs 12 is slightly lower than average analyst estimate of Rs 14.56, as tracked by Bloomberg. The analyst range, however, was wide, with the lowest estimate standing at Rs 7 per share while the highest stood at Rs 32 per share.

The company's total cash and cash equivalents at the end of FY26 stands at Rs 1,320 crore.

Nestle's FY26 dividend payout is slightly lower than the Rs 13.5 per share dividend announced for FY25.

In FY24, the company announced Rs 7.75 per share against an estimate of Rs 21.28 per share. Dividend spending for the year stood at Rs 1,494.4 crore.

Between FY21 and FY24, the dividend announced had marginally missed Bloomberg estimates, based on the data provided.

A dividend near the upper end of estimates would signal a stronger cash return than expected. A payout closer to the lower end could revive questions over how accurately the Street is reading Nestle India's distribution trend.

Nestle India Q4 Results (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 22.6% at Rs 6,748 crore versus Rs 5,504 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,186 crore)

EBITDA up 27.6% at Rs 1,772 crore versus Rs 1,388 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,498 crore)

Margin at 26.3% versus 25.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.2%)

Net profit up 26% at Rs 1,114 crore versus Rs 885 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 926 crore)

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