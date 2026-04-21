Nestle Shares Jump Over 4% After Q4 Results, Dividend

Shares of Nestle surged over 4% as the FMCG giant announced earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025-26 on Tuesday, April 21.

Nestle's net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 beat estimates roseand to Rs 1,114 crore compared to an estimate of Rs 926 crore, according to an exchange filing.

FMCG major's shares advanced 4.48% intraday to Rs 1,344 apiece. The scrip was trading 4.31% higher by 2:25 pm. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.87%.

Nestle Q4 Results

Nestle reported a 22.6% jump in standalone revenue of Rs 6,748 crore, compared to an estimate of Rs 6,186 crore, and an EBITDA of Rs 1,772 crore versus an estimate of Rs 1,498 crore. The margin expanded to 26.3% versus an estimate of 24.2%. The strong growth has been attributed to double-digit volume growth for the FMCG player.

ALSO READ: Nestle Q4 Results: Profit Beats Estimates Despite One-Time Loss; Final Dividend Of Rs 5 Announced

Nestle Q4 Dividend

Nestle India has announced final diviend of Rs 5 per equity share along with the company's fourth quarter earnings for the financial year ending on March 31, 2026. In addition to the latest dividend announcement, Nestle's total FY26 dividend payout stands at Rs 12 per equity share, as the Maggi maker had previously announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share. The record date for dividend is set at July 10, 2026.

What Was Expected In Nestle Q4 Results?

Nestle was expected to post higher revenue and profit in the January to March quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, driven by volume-led domestic growth and improved trade conditions, while margin pressure from input costs and higher spending may was ex[ecetd to weigh on profitability.

According to Bloomberg estimates, revenue was expected to rise 12% year-on-year, while Ebitda is seen up 8% and profit up 5%. Margin is expected to moderate to 24.21% from 25.23% a year earlier. Underlying volume growth is projected at 3.75%, pointing to continued demand resilience despite a softer consumption backdrop.

ALSO READ: Nestle India Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 5 Per Share; FY26 Payout Below Street Estimates

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