Stock Picks Today: Hindalco Novelis, Bharti Airtel, LIC, Bharat Forge, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across metal, telecom, chemical, insurance, FMCG, auto ancillaries, healthcare, ports, consumer electronics and diagnostics sector issuing fresh calls on Hindalco Novelis, Bharti Airtel, PI Industries, Dabur, LIC, Bharat Forge, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Samvardhana Motherson International, Britannia Industries, Balkrishna Industries, LG Electronics, Tenneco Clean Air India, Uno Minda, Mahindra And Mahindra, Molbio Diagnostics, Entero Healthcare, Gujarat Pipavav, SKF India, alongside a broader view on India strategy.

Citi on Hindalco – Novelis

Maintain Neutral; TP at Rs 1,140

Bay Minette shipments from Q1FY28; tariff impact expected to normalise in FY28

Targets US$350–400 mn annual cost savings by FY28

Expects leverage to decline to 4x by FY27-end, aided by insurance recoveries and lower capex.

Jefferies on Hindalco – Novelis

Maintain Hold; TP at Rs 1,140

Oswego operations normalised, though weaker customer demand remains a concern

Korean labour disruptions and softer volumes pose near-term operating risks

Rising Novelis net debt of US$8.5 bn remains a key financial concern.

HSBC on Hindalco – Novelis

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 1,430

Oswego resumes normal production, reducing operational disruption

Bay Minette commercial shipments expected from Q1FY28

Novelis targets positive free cash flow and lower leverage from Q4FY27

Citi on Bharti Airtel

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 2,230

Premiumisation and 4G/5G migration expected to drive ARPU growth

Postpaid expansion and enterprise business support sustained revenue growth

Higher subscriber churn and Nxtra data-centre investments remain key monitorables

Citi on PI Industries

Maintain Sell; cut TP to Rs 1,595 from Rs 2,375

Pyroxasulfone generic competition likely to sustain pricing and volume pressure

New business investments expected to weigh on profitability for 2–3 years

Cuts FY27–29 EBITDA estimates by 29–40% amid weaker margins.

Jefferies on PI Industries

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 2,070 from Rs 2,910

CSM exports face persistent pricing pressure and weak volume growth

Biologicals and new innovator molecules offer medium-term growth opportunities

Cuts FY27–28 EPS estimates by 40% and 35% amid margin pressure and pharma losses.

ALSO READ | Four Stocks To Buy Today, November 06: ICICI Bank, BSE, Tata Elxsi, Info Edge And More

Citi on Samvardhana Motherson

Maintain Sell; hike TP to Rs 140 from Rs 115

Yutaka and Nexans acquisitions expected to support earnings growth

Consumer electronics expansion and aerospace diversification offer new growth avenues

Weak global vehicle demand, acquisition uncertainty and rising debt remain risks.

Jefferies on Samvardhana Motherson

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 200 from Rs 190

Electronics and aerospace expansion, acquisitions and North American CV recovery drive growth

Expects 25% EPS CAGR through FY29; hikes earnings estimates by 2–5%

Chinese OEM competition in Europe and rising debt remain key risks

Goldman Sachs on Samvardhana Motherson

Maintain Neutral; hike TP to Rs 176 from Rs 165

Yutaka and Nexans acquisitions support revenue growth and synergies

Margins expected to improve through pricing recovery and cost efficiencies

Consumer electronics Greenfield 3 ramp-up shifts to Q4FY27–Q1FY28; hikes EPS estimates up to 9%

Goldman Sachs on Uno Minda

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 1,600 from Rs 1,510

EV adoption and higher vehicle content drive switches, lighting and casting growth

Inovance partnership targets electric four-wheeler power electronics production in 2HFY27

Rs 52–53 bn capex pipeline supports expansion; hikes FY27–29 EPS estimates up to 7%

Jefferies on Uno Minda

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 1,700 from Rs 1,500

Capacity expansion across alloy wheels, sunroofs, airbags and EV components drives growth

Expects 28% EPS CAGR through FY29, with ROE reaching 21–22%

Hikes FY27–29 EPS estimates by 6–9%; industry slowdown remains key risk.

Citi on Tenneco Clean Air India

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 680 from Rs 650

Rs 165 bn order book provides strong revenue visibility through FY30

CAPT capacity expansion of 12–14% to support higher-margin products

Weak export orders and commodity inflation could constrain margins

Citi on Astral

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 1,775 from Rs 1,900

Targets 10–15% FY27 volume growth, supported by market-share gains

CPVC backward integration expected to improve FY28 margins and competitiveness

PVC price volatility and input-cost pressures remain key earnings risks

Citi on Mahindra & Mahindra

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 4,330 from Rs 4,260

SUV volumes expected to grow in mid-to-high teens, aided by EVs and launches

Cuts FY27 tractor growth guidance to flat from 5% amid weak monsoons

Hikes FY27–29 earnings estimates by 1–3%, despite farm demand and cost pressures.

Goldman Sachs on Mahindra & Mahindra

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 3,850 from Rs 3,700

SUV growth expected in mid-to-high teens during 2HFY27

Cuts FY27 tractor volume guidance to flat from 5% growth

Lower commodity costs and pricing support margins; hikes FY27–29 EPS by 3–4%.

Jefferies on Mahindra & Mahindra

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 4,000

New SUV and EV launches in 1HCY27 support 12% auto volume CAGR through FY29

Expects tractor volumes to decline 3% in FY27 and 6% in FY28

Cuts FY27–29 EPS by 3–4%, but expects 17% core EPS CAGR over FY27–29.

Kotak on Mahindra & Mahindra

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 4,125 from Rs 4,000

NU-IQ SUV launches from 1HCY27 expected to drive market-share recovery

Tractor volumes likely to decline over four quarters amid weak monsoons

Hikes FY27–29 EBITDA estimates by 3%, supported by SUV demand and LCV recovery.

Citi on Titan

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 5,875 from Rs 5,700

Targets sustainable jewellery revenue growth of around 20%

Higher studded jewellery mix expected to drive margin expansion

Expects high-teen earnings growth despite slower second-half revenue momentum

Jefferies on Molbio Diagnostics

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 1,715 from Rs 1,600

Retains FY27 revenue growth guidance of 25% and EBITDA margin of 24–25%

Trueamp, Truepoc and Truecyte launches over six months offer new growth avenues

Expects over 40% PAT CAGR through FY29, supported by exports and product diversification

Jefferies on Dabur

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 535

IGNITE strategy targets core-brand investments, premiumisation and stronger distribution

Plans to double direct village reach and increase premium revenue share to 23% by FY28

Targets 1.5x higher cost savings over 18 months; FY31 strategy roadmap awaited

Jefferies on LIC

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 510 from Rs 530

New annuity, health and protection products expected to support second-half growth

Distribution reforms, improving product mix and equity-market recovery support valuations

Cuts FY28–29 VNB estimates by 3% amid lower yield-curve benefits.

Jefferies on Bharat Forge

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 2,150 from Rs 2,500

ATAGS deliveries expected from Q1FY28; defence order book at Rs 110 bn

Expects 35% export growth in 2HFY27 and 27% EPS CAGR through FY29

Cuts FY27–29 EPS by 5–12% amid subsidiary weakness and defence delays.

Goldman Sachs on Bharat Forge

Maintain Neutral; cut TP to Rs 1,850 from Rs 1,950

ATAGS revenue starts Q1FY28; aerospace orders exceed US$100 mn

India manufacturing margins could improve 200–250 bps through cost recovery

European restructuring and new forging capacity support recovery; cuts FY27–29 EPS by 4–6%.

Citi on Bharat Forge

Maintain Sell; hike TP to Rs 1,270 from Rs 1,210

Management reiterates 20–25% FY27 India manufacturing revenue growth

ATAGS defence revenue starts Q1FY28, covering 184 guns over four years

Overseas losses and expensive valuations remain concerns; cuts FY27–29 earnings by 2–7%.

Kotak on Bharat Forge

Maintain Sell; TP at Rs 1,500

US CV recovery, defence execution and aerospace support revenue growth

ATAGS revenue expected from Q1FY28; defence growth accelerates from FY28

Cuts FY27 EBITDA estimates by 7%; expensive valuations and execution risks persist.

Jefferies on Adani Ports & SEZ

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 2,180

Evos acquisition adds 6.3 mn cubic metres of European liquid storage capacity

Higher-value fuels and improved utilisation expected to lift RoCE from 7% to double digits in 2–3 years

Expects net debt/EBITDA around 2.5x by FY27, with leverage remaining manageable

JMFinancial on Adani Ports & SEZ

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 2,065

Evos acquisition at EUR 2.56 bn more than doubles liquid storage capacity

Value-added services and sustainable fuels could lift Evos RoCE above 10%

Expects leverage to normalise to 2.5x by FY27; near-term earnings impact largely neutral

Emkay on Adani Ports & SEZ

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 2,200

Evos acquisition expected to be EPS-accretive, with closure targeted by Q4FY28

Sustainable fuels, blending and distribution could lift RoCE to double digits by FY30

Low capex and strong cash conversion support deleveraging and long-term profitability

Nuvama on Adani Ports & SEZ

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 2,170

Evos acquisition expected to contribute immediately to EBITDA after closure

Higher-value fuels and improved utilisation could lift RoCE from 7% to double digits

Leverage expected to normalise to 2.5x; near-term EPS dilution remains a risk

Motilal Oswal on Adani Ports & SEZ

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 2,170

Evos acquisition adds 6.3 mn cubic metres of storage capacity across Europe

Targets double-digit Evos RoCE over 2–3 years through efficiency and utilisation gains

Expects 17% revenue, 18% EBITDA and 21% PAT CAGR over FY26–28.

ALSO READ | Diwali Muhurat Picks 2026: Eternal, Titan Among Motilal Oswal's Top 10 Stock Bets For Samvat 2083

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Jefferies on Entero Healthcare

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,800

Targets 23% FY27 revenue growth, with potential upside from acquisitions

Expects 20% revenue CAGR and EBITDA margins above 6% over three years

MedTech expansion, organic growth and working capital efficiency support profitability

Jefferies on Gujarat Pipavav Port

Maintain Underperform; hike TP to Rs 135 from Rs 131

Expects 10–15% container volume growth in FY28, supported by transshipment

Liquid volumes could double by FY29, aided by new jetty and pipeline

Concession extension beyond September 2028 remains crucial, with revenue-sharing terms a key risk.

Kotak on SKF India

Maintain Sell; TP revised to Rs 1,300

Expects 10% revenue CAGR over FY26–29, supported by automotive demand

EV bearing content, aftermarket gains and industrial localisation support growth

Margins likely to remain at 13–14%, with commodity costs and product mix limiting recovery

Kotak on Balkrishna Industries

Maintain Sell; hike TP to Rs 2,200 from Rs 2,125

India demand remains strong, while US and European OHT outlook stays mixed

Domestic TBR, PCR and two-wheeler expansion carries execution and margin risks

Higher rubber and freight costs could keep FY27–28 EBITDA margins below 21%

Jefferies on LG Electronics India

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 1,950 from Rs 1,895

Targets mid-teen FY27 sales growth and low-double-digit operating margins

Sri City plant, premiumisation and exports support capacity-led growth

Vehicle Solutions entry and new product launches offer additional growth opportunities.

UBS on LG Electronics India

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 2,100

Reiterates mid-teen FY27 revenue growth and early double-digit EBITDA margin guidance

Vehicle Solutions entry opens opportunities in automotive infotainment and telematics

Sri City manufacturing, exports and premiumisation support medium-term growth.

Morgan Stanley on India Equity Strategy – Ridham Desai

Adds HDFC Bank, Tata Consumer, Hyundai Motor India and Godrej Properties to Focus List

Removes L&T, Varun Beverages, Maruti Suzuki and Prestige Estates

Maintains Overweight on Financials, Consumer Discretionary and Industrials

Consumer Discretionary and Industrials carry 300 bps overweight each

Financials carry 200 bps overweight in sector portfolio

Maintains Underweight on Materials, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities

HDFC Bank offers attractive valuations, with improving NIM and mid-teen NII growth potential

HDFC Bank's strong asset quality and 17.1% CET-1 support balance-sheet resilience

Tata Consumer expected to deliver 22% earnings CAGR over FY26–29 versus 14% for peers

Tata Consumer's new businesses, pricing actions and softer tea costs support margins

Hyundai's three launches over 6–8 months could drive market-share gains

Hyundai's EBITDA expected to grow 30% in FY28, supported by exports and product mix

Godrej Properties targets 15–20% presales growth in FY27 and double-digit growth in FY28

Godrej Properties' earnings expected to grow at 40% CAGR over FY26–29

Godrej Properties' FY28 free cash flow expected to turn positive, supported by premium projects

Godrej Properties trades at 10x FY28 P/E versus 23x for the top five covered developers

Citi on Fortis Healthcare

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 1,180

Targets 12,000 beds over 3–5 years from around 6,300 currently

Suguna acquisition strengthens Bengaluru; Ashok Vihar adds 400+ beds in Delhi NCR

Brownfield expansion, acquisitions and diagnostics growth support earnings outlook.

HSBC on Bharti Airtel

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 2,500

Premiumisation and rising 4G/5G penetration support further ARPU growth

Postpaid additions and home broadband expansion strengthen recurring revenues

Data-centre expansion offers another growth avenue, alongside sustained network investment.

HSBC on Britannia Industries

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 5,480

Bakery, adjacent categories and international operations support growth diversification

Product innovation and cost efficiencies remain central to profitability improvement

Palm oil, sugar and other input inflation remain key margin risks

Goldman Sachs on Britannia Industries

Maintain Neutral; TP not specified in report

Biscuit demand recovery supports growth, aided by a favourable base

Palm oil, sugar and crude-linked inflation pressure gross margins

Cost efficiencies partly offset input inflation, but margin recovery remains uncertain

Goldman Sachs on Emami

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 625

Strategic investments target over Rs 8 bn FY27 revenue

Axiom Ayurveda, Brillare and digital brands drive portfolio transformation

Skin care, hair care and healthcare support growth; hikes FY27–29 EPS estimates



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.