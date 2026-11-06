Four Stocks To Buy Today, November 06: ICICI Bank, BSE, Tata Elxsi, Info Edge And More

As investors look to make fresh investments on Dhanteras, brokerages and market experts have recommended ICICI Bank, Tata Elxsi, BSE and Info Edge as actionable stock ideas, backed by defined entry points, target prices and stop-loss levels.

Here are the top four stock picks and trading ideas:

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ICICI Bank Ltd. (CMP Rs. 1,500.00)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Market Expert, recommends entering ICICI Bank between Rs 1,470 and Rs 1,500, with a target price of Rs 1,785

and a stop-loss at Rs 1,359. The suggested entry price implies a potential upside of up to 19%.

BSE Ltd (CMP Rs. 3,790.00)

Sachin is also positive on BSE and recommends buying the stock in the range between Rs 3,710 and Rs 3,790, with a target price of Rs 4,615

and a stop-loss at Rs 3,379. The target price implies a potential upside of about 21.76%.

Tata Elxsi Ltd. (CMP Rs 3,920.00)

Deven Mehata, Manager, Technical and Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd., identified a buying opportunity in IT services sector. He recommended buying Tata Elxsi at Rs 3,920 for a target of Rs 4,235. The suggested entry point implies a potential upside of upto 8%. advising traders to maintain a strict stop loss at Rs 3,760.

ALSO READ | Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov 6

Info Edge (India) Ltd. (CMP Rs. 1,217.50)

Deven is also positive on Naukri.com, the flagship online recruitment portal of Info Edge. He recommends buying the stock at Rs 1,217, with a target of Rs 1,315 and a stop-loss of Rs 1170. The suggested target price implies a potential upside of up to 8%.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.





Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.