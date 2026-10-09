Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 Open Higher; TCS Jumps Over 4%; Infosys, Wipro, Other IT Stocks Rally

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, opened higher on Friday, rebounding from a sharp plunge in the previous session, amid short-covering.

The Sensex opened 183.43 points, or 0.26%, higher at 71,776.67, while the Nifty 50 gained 83.15 points, or 0.37%, to open at 22,314.95. The Bank Nifty index opened 231.20 points, or 0.42%, higher at 54,746.25.

Broader market supported the rally, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices rising half a percent each.

Among sectors, Nifty IT index was the top performer with over 3% rally, followed by Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metals, Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank. Selling was seen in Nifty Pharma and Nifty Oil & Gas indices.

Global market cues remain weak as Asian markets traded lower and the US stock market declined overnight, weighed down by selloff in technology stocks.

Meanwhile, Brent oil remains above $103 a barrel after renewed Middle East tensions restored the supply-risk premium.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.