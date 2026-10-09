Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 Open Higher; TCS Jumps Over 4%; Infosys, Wipro, Other IT Stocks Rally
Among sectors, Nifty ITindex was the top performer with over 3% rally, followed by Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metals, Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank. Selling was seen in Nifty Pharma and Nifty Oil & Gas indices.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, opened higher on Friday, rebounding from a sharp plunge in the previous session, amid short-covering.
The Sensex opened 183.43 points, or 0.26%, higher at 71,776.67, while the Nifty 50 gained 83.15 points, or 0.37%, to open at 22,314.95. The Bank Nifty index opened 231.20 points, or 0.42%, higher at 54,746.25.
Broader market supported the rally, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices rising half a percent each.
Among sectors, Nifty IT index was the top performer with over 3% rally, followed by Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metals, Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank. Selling was seen in Nifty Pharma and Nifty Oil & Gas indices.
Global market cues remain weak as Asian markets traded lower and the US stock market declined overnight, weighed down by selloff in technology stocks.
Meanwhile, Brent oil remains above $103 a barrel after renewed Middle East tensions restored the supply-risk premium.
Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gold Price Rises Above Rs 1.5 Lakh; Silver Rallies
Gold and silver prices in India traded higher, following gains in international bullion prices, as a softer US dollar and easing Treasury yields boosted appeal.
Spot gold price rose 0.9% to $4,169.32, while US gold futures gained 0.9% to $4,194.40. Spot silver rose 1.1% to $60.00 an ounce.
MCX gold rate traded higher by Rs 1,218, or 0.81%, at Rs 1,50,828 per 10 grams, while MCX silver price was up by Rs 2,959, or 1.34%, at Rs 2,24,192 per kg.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Nifty IT Jumps Over 3%; TCS, Mphasis, Wipro Lead
Nifty IT index rallied over 3%, with all its constituents trading in the green. TCS was the top index, followed by Mphasis, Wipro, Coforge and Persistent Systems.
Stock Market Today LIVE: TCS Share Pirce Jumps Over 4% After Q2 Results
TCS share price jumped over 4% after the company reported its Q2 results. The IT stock rallied as much as 4.73% to Rs 2,173.55 apiece on the BSE.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 4% QoQ rise in Q2FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 13,884 crore, while its revenue grew 1.3% sequentially to Rs 73,188 crore. EBIT rose 1.4% to Rs 17,553 crore, and EBIT margin was flat at 24%. TCS reported sequential revenue growth of 0.5% in constant currency terms. TCS also announced a dividend of Rs 12 per share.
Brokerage firms remained divided on this stock, with major concerns over demand and margin pressures weighing on earnings expectations.
Stock Market Today LIVE: All Sectors In Green; Nifty IT Jumps Over 2%
All the sectoral indices were trading in the green, led by IT stocks. The Nifty IT index was the top performer with over 2% rally, followed by Nifty FMCG, Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty and Nifty Private Bank.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Midcap, Smallcap Indices Support Rally
Broader market supported the rally, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices rising half a percent each.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex Opens Higher; Nifty 50 Above 22,300
The Indian stock market opened higher on Friday, rebound from previous session’s plunge.
The Sensex opened 183.43 points, or 0.26%, higher at 71,776.67, while the Nifty 50 gained 83.15 points, or 0.37%, to open at 22,314.95. The Bank Nifty index opened 231.20 points, or 0.42%, higher at 54,746.25.
Stock Market Today LIVE: TCS Reacts To US Suspending Tech Firms From Green-Card Programme: 'Don't Expect Impact On Workforce Strategy'
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has said it does not expect the US suspension of its permanent labour certification (PERM) access to affect its workforce strategy or customer engagements. It said its PERM applications were "in single digits in the last two years".
In a filing to the National Stock Exchange and BSE on Friday, the IT major said it had "noted the announcement" and "will comply with any directive from the Department of Labor". The company added that it does not expect the suspension of the programme to affect its workforce strategy and customer engagements.
TCS said its US strategy is "anchored in hiring local talent, supported by a robust campus recruitment model". It has built a local workforce across 31 offices and delivery centres in the country.
It reiterated an earlier plan to hire an additional 15,000 people in the US over the next five years.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Rupee Gains 6 Paise To Open AT 96.72 Per Dollar
The Indian rupee opened 6 paise higher at 96.72 against the US dollar as compared to Thursday’s close of 96.78.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Risk-Reward Structure Highly Favourable: V K Vijayakumar
Elevated crude price and high US bond yields continue to impact the market. These two strong headwinds have turned the near-term Indian market structure to a strong “sell on rally” structure. This sustained FII selling spree has emboldened the bears to go short even on fundamentally strong bluechips, weakening the market further. Given the elevated crude prices and high US bond yields, FIIs are likely to continue selling in the near-term, irrespective of the favourable valuations, particularly of the large-caps, said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.
Stock market history tells us that crises are great opportunities to buy. The ongoing corrective phase of the market has opened up opportunities for patient long-term value investors to accumulate high-quality stocks from the market. The risk-reward structure of the market now is highly favourable for medium to long-term investment, he added.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Technical Outlook For Bank Nifty
Bank Nifty formed a bearish candle where the open and high remained identical before the index sold off through the session. Nifty Bank failed to hold the 54,800 zone of strong support.
In the Derivatives segment, the heaviest OI on both sides is stacked at the 55,000 strike, with Calls slightly ahead of Puts there, marking it the key resistance zone overhead. On the downside, the 54,000 strike carries a notable Put base against limited Call interest, placing it as the level to watch for support. The PCR stands at 0.86.
The immediate support is placed at 54,200, followed by 54,000. On the upside, 55,000 remains the key resistance. Sell on rallies remains preferred strategy while the index trades below the middle Bollinger Band, said Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gold Trading Range For Day Is Rs 1,48,335-1,50,575, Says Ajay Kedia
Gold price is finding support at Rs 1,48,970, followed by Rs 1,48,335. Resistance is placed at Rs 1,50,090, and a sustained move above this level could extend gains toward Rs 1,50,575, said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.
Trading Ideas:
- Gold trading range for the day is Rs 1,48,335 – Rs 1,50,575
- Gold gained as investors assessed the minutes of the Fed’s September meeting for clues on its interest rate trajectory.
- Policymakers divided over rate hike logic in Sept - Fed minutes
- Number of vessels transiting Strait of Hormuz falls to lowest in over two months
Stock Market Today LIVE: Motilal Oswal Lowers Margin, EPS Estimates For TCS; Reiterates ‘Buy’
Motilal Oswal expects TCS’ USD revenue and EPS to compound at ~2% and ~5% over FY26-28. Demand is expected to remain selective, with growth likely to be driven by specific pockets as AI adoption continues to shape spending priorities.
The brokerage firm lowered its margin and EPS estimates for FY27 and FY28 by 40 bps and 20 bps and 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively, reflecting continued investments in AI capabilities, hiring and partnerships, and higher subcontracting costs.
Motilal Oswal reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on TCS shares with a target price of Rs 2,400, based on 15x FY28E EPS, implying 16% upside.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Stock Picks Today: TCS, LG Electronics, Havells, KEC International, And More On Brokerages' Radar
Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across IT, infra and industrial sector issuing fresh calls on Tata Consultancy Services, KEC International, Citi while also sharing their outlook on hospital sector.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Microsoft Among IT Giants Suspended From US Employment-Linked Green Card Programme
The US Labour Department has suspended several major technology and IT outsourcing companies, including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, HCL Technologies, Cognizant and Capgemini, from the country's Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) programme.
The department also suspended Microsoft and Adobe, citing multiple active federal investigations, according to a press statement by US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling.
“I am hereby suspending from the Permanent Labor Certification Program some of the largest IT outsourcing firms in the world, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini, and also, due to multiple active federal investigations, @USDOL is suspending Microsoft and Adobe from the program,” Sonderling said.
Stock Market Today LIVE: 10 Biggest Takeaways From TCS Q2 Results, Earnings Call: AI, Margins, Growth And What's Next
TCS management said demand is improving across several areas, although the discretionary spending environment has not changed materially. Regional markets remained volatile, while India revenue declined in constant-currency terms.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Crucial Support For Nifty 50 At 22,200–22,180: Ponmudi R
Nifty 50 index remains vulnerable to further downside unless buying interest emerges around key support levels.
“On the upside, 22,500–22,600 is likely to act as the immediate resistance zone, while a sustained move above 22,600 could open the way for a recovery toward 22,800. Until these levels are convincingly reclaimed, any rebound is likely to encounter selling pressure,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
On the downside, 22,200–22,180 remains the crucial support zone. He believes a decisive break below this range could accelerate the decline toward the psychological 22,000 mark.
“The broader technical outlook remains bearish, although oversold conditions leave room for a short-term technical bounce. A sustained move above 22,600 would be necessary to ease the prevailing weakness and improve the near-term outlook,” he added.
Stock Market Today LIVE: TCS Q2 Results Split Brokerages; Citi, Kotak Slash Targets, Jefferies Projects Just 4% EPS Growth Through FY29
Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) artificial intelligence (AI) business is growing, but brokerages remain divided on whether it can drive a meaningful acceleration in overall revenue and earnings.
While Jefferies expects just 4% earnings per share (EPS) compound annual growth (CAGR) over FY27-FY29, Citi has cut its target price on the stock, on the back of persistent growth challenges and further margin pressure.
The outlook is not uniformly bearish. Kotak Securities and Emkay retain ‘Add' ratings, Motilal Oswal maintains ‘Buy', and JPMorgan remains ‘Overweight'. UBS, meanwhile, sees healthy AI revenue growth and an uptick in hiring as encouraging signs for the IT services sector.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Brent Crude Oil Near $104 As Iran Attacks Tankers, Hurricane Threatens US Supply
Brent crude oil prices hovered near $104 a barrel after surging 4% in the previous session, as escalating Iranian attacks on tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz and supply disruptions caused by Hurricane Isaias in the Gulf of Mexico heightened concerns over global oil supplies.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, were trading 0.7% lower at $103.55 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.54% to $91.00 a barrel.
Stock Market Today LIVE: TCS Share Price In Focus After Q2 Results
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 4% QoQ rise in Q2FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 13,884 crore, while its revenue grew 1.3% sequentially to Rs 73,188 crore. EBIT rose 1.4% to Rs 17,553 crore, and EBIT margin was flat at 24%. TCS reported sequential revenue growth of 0.5% in constant currency terms. TCS also announced a dividend of Rs 12 per share.
Stock Market Today LIVE: TCS, Wipro, HCL Tech Other IT Stocks In Focus
IT stocks will be in focus after the US government suspended eight major technology companies, including Microsoft, Infosys, Wipro, Tata, Cognizant, and HCL Technologies from participating in Permanent Labor Certification Program used to secure employment-based green cards for foreign workers, accusing them of abusing the H-1B visa programme.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct 9
From Wall Street, Asian markets, commodity prices to stocks to watch, here’s all you need to know ahead of the opening of the Indian stock market today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: US Tech Stocks Decline On AI Boom Concerns
US technology stocks witnessed heavy selling amid concerns over AI boom after OpenAI’s revenue underwhelmed. Reports said OpenAI told investors its annualized revenue at the end of September was roughly $50 billion, lower than the $68 billion figure reported late last month.
Nvidia stock price declined 2.94%, AMD shares dropped 3.90%, Broadcom shares plunged 4.35%, Microsoft shares fell 1.35%, Intel stock price slipped 5.34%, Micron Technology shares tanked 4.79% and Oracle shares shed 5.5%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Wall Street End Mixed; Nasdaq Slips Over 1%
US stock market indices ended mostly lower on Thursday, amid renewed concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) boom, with the Nasdaq posting its biggest one-day loss since mid-August.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 51.77 points, or 0.10%, to 51,231.64, while the S&P 500 fell 36.41 points, or 0.47%, to 7,765.36. The Nasdaq Composite closed 345.35 points, or 1.25%, lower at 27,193.34.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian Markets Fall As Tech Stocks Drag
Asian stock market traded mostly lower, following overnight losses on Wall Street, weighed down by selloff in tech stocks.
The MSCI Asia Pacific equities index fell 0.1%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.63%, while the Topix eased 0.10%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.7%, while mainland China’s CSI 300 fell 0.48%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Positive Start For Indices
The trends on Gift Nifty signal a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,377 level, a premium of nearly 84 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 Likely To Open Higher
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to witness a technical rebound on Friday, as investors may opt for short-covering after a sharp sell-off in the previous session. However, investors may remain cautious amid weak global market cues and renewed Middle East tensions.
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