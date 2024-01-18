Asia Mixed As Rate Cut Doubts Hit US Stocks, Bonds: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities opened Thursday mixed after US stocks and Treasuries fell as strong retail sales data cast fresh doubt on the prospect the Federal Reserve will cut rates in March.
Australian shares fell while South Korean equities were little changed and Japanese shares edged higher, helped along by a weaker yen. Hong Kong futures were slightly higher and US futures traded within a narrow range early Thursday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both slipped 0.6% Wednesday.
The repricing of expected Fed cuts alongside underwhelming economic reports from China have wiped 2% from global stocks this year — including a 10% drop for Chinese stocks alone and more than 6% for emerging markets, according to MSCI indexes. Fresh weakness in the yen against the backdrop of strength in the greenback has nudged the Japanese currency within arm’s reach of 150 per dollar.
Treasuries suffered a second day of selling, concentrated on the short end of the curve. The policy-sensitive two-year yield rose 14 basis points, its biggest one-day increase since June. The 10-year rose four basis points to above 4.1% for the first time in more than a month. Australian and New Zealand yields also traded higher early Thursday.
Jason Draho at UBS Global Wealth Management says that it’s unlikely to be a smooth path for markets.
“Investors will be debating the type of soft landing, stage of the cycle, and the macro regime, and the wide dispersion of views now could quickly evolve based on new data,” Draho said. “That could lead to quick and dramatic market pivots to price in shifting consensus views.”
The drop in bond prices reflected a shift in investor expectations for a Fed rate cut in March. Swaps pricing shows the chances of such a cut slipped below 60% on Wednesday for the first time since the middle of December. That is down from 80% on Friday.
The decline followed comments from Fed officials this week pushing back against market expectations for imminent cuts and stronger-than-expected retail sales data Wednesday. Bumper consumer spending helped propel the economy in recent weeks, the Fed said in its Beige Book survey.
Higher US yields supported the dollar. An index of the greenback touched a one-month high. Elsewhere, the Aussie dollar slipped after the nation’s employment fell in December with economists expecting a rise.
The selling was also felt in Europe with the region-wide Euro Stoxx 50 slipping 1% on Wednesday, as investors digested comments from European Central Bank President that it will likely trim rates in the middle of the year. A slide in UK bonds after data showed inflation picked up also prompted traders to pare bets on Bank of England easing.
Elsewhere in corporate news, operators of Boeing Co.’s 737 Max 9 have completed inspections on an initial batch of 40 planes, a key step to eventually end the grounding of the aircraft. Meanwhile, Apple Inc. has to stop selling its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches with a blood oxygen feature in the US, after suffering another legal setback in a patent dispute.
Gold was little changed after falling 1% Wednesday to just above $2,000 per ounce. Oil prices inched higher toward $73 per barrel early Thursday after West Texas Intermediate rose 0.2% Wednesday.
Key events this week:
- US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Republican presidential primary debate in New Hampshire, Thursday
- ECB President Christine Lagarde participates in Davos panel discussion, Thursday
- ECB publishes account of December policy meeting, Thursday
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday
- Canada retail sales, Friday
- Japan CPI, tertiary index, Friday
- US existing home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
- ECB President Christine Lagarde and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speak in Davos, Friday
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday
Here are some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:41 a.m. Tokyo time
- Hang Seng futures rose 0.2%
- Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.2%
- Japan’s Topix rose 0.2%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures were unchanged
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was unchanged at $1.0883
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.25 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was unchanged at 7.2218 per dollar
- The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6543
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin was little changed at $42,619.49
- Ether rose 0.1% to $2,527.25
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.10%
- Japan’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.620%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.26%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $72.80 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,009.07 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.