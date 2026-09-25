Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept 25

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The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,103.50 level, a discount of nearly 7.10 points from the Nifty futures' previous close indicating negative open for the benchmark Nifty 50. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell 1.64% and 1.67% respectively. US and European index futures are trading higher during Asian trading hours.

S&P 500 futures trade 0.02% lower.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 0.43% down.

India Stock Market Recap

The Nifty 50 ended at 23,063, down 23 points from its provisional close of 23,085.60. The Sensex settled at 73,581, dropping a further 139 points from 73,719.83. The Nifty Bank fell 26 points from the provisional close to 55,438, while the Nifty Midcap 150 rose 15 points to settle at 22,470.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Nifty 50 slipped to its lowest level in 117 sessions and traded at levels last seen on April 7, 2026. The Sensex touched its lowest level in 73 sessions, falling to levels last seen on June 11, 2026. The Nifty has declined more than 1,700 points over 37 sessions, while the Sensex has tumbled over 5,550 points in 36 sessions. The significant falls comes following a sharp rise in US Treasury yields and surging oil prices.

Earnings

ESDS Software Q1 (Cons)

Net Profit down 56.6% At Rs 29.3 Cr Vs Rs 67.4 Cr QoQ

Revenue down 20.2% At Rs 133.7 Cr Vs Rs 167.5 Cr QoQ

EBIT down 56.1% At Rs 37.5 Cr Vs Rs 85.5 Cr QoQ

EBIT Margin At 28.1% Vs 51% QoQ

Stocks in News

Balaji Amines

Commenced ACN commercial production on 24 Sept 2026

Capacity increased to 1,440 TPM.

Waaree Energies

Approves draft Scheme of Amalgamation of Indosolar with co

1:11 share exchange ratio

Waaree Energies

Waaree Clean Energy Solutions enters specialty gases market

Aims To Be One-stop Supplier To Semiconductor, Solar Cell Manufacturers

L&T Tech

Co. Services Partners with Cognite to Advance Engineering Intelligence with Industrial AI

M&M Financial Services

Board-approved private placement of secured NCDs up to Rs. 2,000 crore at 7.95% for 1095 days.

PVP Ventures

Dr. Ellen Jane Feehan resigned as Executive Director & CEO, effective 24 September 2026

Resigned citing health reasons.

Nykaa

Nykaa and L'Oréal's BOLD fund will jointly invest in Indian beauty and wellness startups.

Nykaa completed acquisition of 51% in Aminu Wellness, making it a subsidiary.

Sterlite Tech

STL launches Neuralis pre-terminated fiber trunk assemblies from 48F to 6912F for hyperscale data centers.

ALSO READ | PMS Overhaul: SEBI Allows IPO Bets, Investments In Foreign Securities; Eases Compliance Norms

Pearl Global Industries (from Investor PPT)

Revenue Target of 9000-10000 Cr by FY30

Adj. EBITDA to rise to 1080-1400 Cr by FY30

Average FOB realizations to improve Rs. 660-670 by FY30

Total Capex till FY30 Rs. 675 Cr - Rs. 725 Cr

Rs. 325 Cr - Rs. 350 Cr Invst. for capacity expansion across Geographies

FY30E capacity to increase to 170-175 mln pieces

FY30E Capacity utilization expected at 80%

Partnership capacity expected to scale from 25 mln pieces to 42-44 units by FY30E

In-House capacity to rise to 128-131 mln pieces from 76 units by FY30E

Rs. 350 cr - Rs. 375 cr Additional Invst. for backward integration

LCC Projects

LCC Projects emerged L-1 bidder for ₹653.34 crore Chhoti Kalisindh irrigation project

Execution over 36 months.

RBL Bank

UFBU gives call for strike from Sept 28 to 30

Taking necessary steps for the smooth functioning of Branches/Offices

Varun Beverages

COO Manmohan Rupal Paul resigns from Sept 24

Genesys International

Gets Rs 283 Cr Order from Ahmedabad Municipal Corp

To develop GIS 3D digital map platform of Ahmedabad

Rajesh power

Shareholders approve change in IPO fund utilisation

Reallocates Rs 25.11 crore unutilised IPO proceeds to BESS facility setup

Drops proposed spending on cable testing, solar plant and green hydrogen

Dr Lal PathLabs

To Acquire 70% Stake In SN Genelab

To Pay Rs 168 Cr For SN Genelab Stake

Jash Engineering (from Investor PPT)

FY27 Outlook

Consol. Revenue aimed at Rs 875 Cr

Rs 320 Cr in Revenue from Domestic biz

Rs 555 Cr in Revenue from Overseas biz

ALSO READ | Trade Setup For Sept 25: Nifty Support Cracks Below 23,000 After Index Hits Lowest Level Since April

Bansal Wires

Record date fixed for 1:5 equity share split on October 16, 2026.

JSW Cement

Received GST show-cause notice for ₹229.85 crore demand, plus interest and 10% penalty for FY22-FY24.

Inox Green Energy

QIP Issue Opens; Sets Rs 174.36/Shr As Floor Price

Avenue Supermarts

Opens new store In Ahmedabad

Total number of stores as on date stands at 515



Samvardhana Motherson

Arm to sell entire stake in AES India

Arm Transfers 26% AES India Shares To T-Net

Indiabulls

Allots 51.55 Cr warrants via preferential issue

Company raises Rs 250 Cr from warrant subscription

51.55 Cr warrants issued at Rs 19.40 each

Jubilant Ingrevia

Issues Commercial Papers Worth Rs 100 Cr

Brigade Enterprises

Received a GST showcase notice under section 73(1)

Co. expects no financial or operational impact.

WHEELS INDIA

QIP Issue Opens; Sets Rs 2,197.10/Shr As Floor Price

May Offer Up To 5% QIP Discount To Floor Price

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Shareholders Approve Bir Kapoor as Deputy Managing Director

Bank Of Baroda

Sells 76.9 Lk shares of NSE for Rs 1,372 Cr

Sells shares via Offer for Sale through IPO

Godrej Industries

Sells 0.5% stake in Godrej Consumer for Rs 450 Cr

Co continues to hold 23.23% of the equity share capital of GCPL

PC Jeweller

Promoter & MD converts 3.64 Cr warrants to equity

Balram Garg infuses Rs 49 Cr via warrant conversion

Lemon Tree Hotels

Signs Licence Pact for 90-Room Hotel In Telangana

Lemon Tree Hotels Expands Mumbai Footprint

Acquire Land to Develop Lemon Tree Premier in Bandra

Total consideration of Rs. 120 Crores

Laser Power

West Bengal Govt approves land allotment of 40 Acres

Land Allotment for setting up mfg unit in Kharagpur

To set up mfg unit for Power Cables and Conductors

Gaudium IVF

Commences Ops at new IVF Hub in Haryana

Hub to provide fertility and reproductive healthcare services

RPG Life Sciences

Acquisition of Actis Generics completed

Actis Generics becomes subsidiary of RPG Life Sciences from 24 Sept. 2026

R R Kabel

Approves Acqn Of Biz Undertaking of Arm U M Cables for Rs 77 C

To acquire U M Cables' optical fibre cable business via slump sale

Marks entry into optical fibre cable segment

Transaction expected to close within 60 days

Usha Martin

To sell Biz Undertaking of U M Cables to R R Kabel for Rs 77 Cr

Piramal Finance

Co earned Rs 200 cr of Insurance Commission Income In FY26

Co currently exclusively distributes life insurance pdts of PLI

Co estimates that cut in Insurance Commission Income could have 18-24 BPS impact on FY28e RoA

Co remains confident to meet earlier stated FY27e PAT growth guidance of 50% YoY

Business News

SAIL CMD shares roadmap to reach 35 MT capacity target by FY31

State-owned SAIL aims to meet its 35 million tonne capacity target by FY31 with increased share of value-added and special steels, and deeper integration with retail and MSME ecosystems, the company's Chairman and Managing Director A K Panda said on Thursday.

Four Godrej family members buy 1 pc stake in Godrej Consumer for Rs 900 cr

Four members of the Godrej family on Thursday bought a 1 per cent stake in FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products for over Rs 900 crore, buying the shares from two promoter group entities through separate block deals.

The buyers were Nadir Burjor Godrej, the younger brother of billionaire Adi Godrej, and Adi Godrej's children Nisaba Adi Godrej, Pirojsha Adi Godrej and Tanya Arvind Dubash.

From PIB

Indian Railways Approves Rs 166.5 Crore for Construction of Road Over Bridge at Alkapuri in Vadodara Division

India's Steel Demand Stays Robust in Apr–Aug 2026

Crude steel output rises 4.6% YoY in Aug 2026

Board Meetings

Aequs Limited – To decide on fund raising

Agi Infra Limited – To decide on fund raising

NATCO Pharma – To decide on fund raising

Shares to exit lock-in

6 Months Share lock in opening

GSP Crop Science (25th Sep | 25 mn shares | 53%)

1Y lock in

VMS TMT (25th Sep / 23.4 mn shares / 47%)

IPO opening

Orient Cables (India)

Acevector (Snapdeal)

German Green Steel & Power

Runwal Enterprises

Bulk/Block Deals

Ajax Engineering Limited

SBI Mutual Fund bought 2.07 lakh shares at Rs 575.20/share.

Brainbees Solutions Limited

NewQuest Asia Investments III Limited sold 1.15 crore shares at Rs 175.15/share.

Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Limited bought 68.00 lakh shares at Rs 175.00/share.

Glass Wall Systems (India) Limited

Jump Trading Financial India Private Limited bought 2.40 lakh shares at Rs 271.28/share.

Hero Motors Limited

Neo Apex Share Broking Services LLP sold 5.00 lakh shares at Rs 117.89/share.

Yuga Stocks and Commodities Private Limited sold 5.00 lakh shares at Rs 115.54/share.

Laxmi Trade Solutions sold 3.26 lakh shares at Rs 115.90/share.

Pure Broking Private Limited sold 10.52 lakh shares at Rs 113.04/share.

Kaveri Seed Company Limited

Irage Broking Services LLP bought 62,302 shares at Rs 794.87/share.

QE Securities LLP sold 9,410 shares at Rs 797.43/share.

Motisons Jewellers Limited

Arihant Capital Markets Limited bought 85.47 lakh shares at Rs 19.20/share.

HRTI Private Limited sold 19.25 lakh shares at Rs 19.12/share.

QE Securities LLP sold 1.50 lakh shares at Rs 19.08/share.

Nephro Care Health Services Limited

Polar Capital Funds PLC - Healthcare Opportunities Fund bought 25.46 lakh shares at Rs 705.00/share.

Edoras Investment Holdings Pte Ltd sold 16.84 lakh shares at Rs 705.03/share.

PB Fintech Limited

HDFC Mutual Fund bought 25.00 lakh shares at Rs 1,282.30/share.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited

Arihant Capital Markets Limited sold 3.58 lakh shares at Rs 327.75/share.

Sanofi (Aventis Pharma)

Sanofi Healthcare India Private Limited bought 35.00 lakh shares at Rs 3,052.00/share.

Hoechst GMBH sold 35.00 lakh shares at Rs 3,052.00/share.

Skyways Air Services Limited

HRTI Private Limited sold 1.66 lakh shares at Rs 131.47/share.

QE Securities LLP sold 14,251 shares at Rs 132.22/share.

Vikran Engineering Limited

Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 13,966 shares at Rs 61.22/share.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics Limited

SBI Mutual Fund bought 5.25 lakh shares at Rs 3,010.00/share.

Government of Singapore bought 10.23 lakh shares at Rs 3,010.00/share.

SBI Mutual Fund bought 6.64 lakh shares at Rs 3,010.00/share.

Invesco Mutual Fund bought 6.66 lakh shares at Rs 3,010.00/share.

Amansa Holdings Private Limited bought 4.63 lakh shares at Rs 3,010.00/share.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited bought 38,493 shares at Rs 3,010.00/share.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 2.99 lakh shares at Rs 3,010.00/share.

Xponentia Opportunities Fund - II sold 9.92 lakh shares at Rs 3,010.00/share.

A91 Emerging Fund II LLP sold 16.11 lakh shares at Rs 3,010.00/share.

Xponentia Opportunities Limited sold 4.04 lakh shares at Rs 3,010.00/share.

Xponentia Capital Partners LLP sold 2.89 lakh shares at Rs 3,010.00/share.

Monetary Authority of Singapore bought 2.37 lakh shares at Rs 3,010.00/share.

T Rowe Price International Discovery Fund bought 2.32 lakh shares at Rs 3,010.00/share.

Societe Generale bought 1.62 lakh shares at Rs 3,010.00/share.

Axis Mutual Fund bought 1.52 lakh shares at Rs 3,010.00/share.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 1.50 lakh shares at Rs 3,010.00/share.

Franklin Templeton Investment Funds - Franklin India Fund bought 1.04 lakh shares at Rs 3,010.00/share.

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Limited

360 One Special Opportunities Fund - Series 12 sold 22.03 lakh shares at Rs 827.60/share.

Accel India III (Mauritius) Limited sold 28.00 lakh shares at Rs 827.60/share.

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund bought 20.79 lakh shares at Rs 827.60/share.

Bajaj Life Insurance Limited bought 9.50 lakh shares at Rs 827.60/share.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd bought 9.50 lakh shares at Rs 827.60/share.

Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 9.50 lakh shares at Rs 827.60/share.

360 One Large Value Fund - Series 18 sold 7.22 lakh shares at Rs 827.60/share.

Bandhan Mutual Fund bought 3.02 lakh shares at Rs 827.60/share.

Kuwait Investment Authority FD F238 bought 3.02 lakh shares at Rs 827.60/share.

Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Limited bought 3.02 lakh shares at Rs 827.60/share.

Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte Limited bought 3.62 lakh shares at Rs 827.60/share.

Genus Power Infrastructures Limited

Hi Print Electromack Private Limited bought 24.83 lakh shares at Rs 318.00/share.

Anand Todi sold 14.15 lakh shares at Rs 318.00/share.

Banwari Lal Todi sold 10.68 lakh shares at Rs 318.00/share.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Nadir Burjor Godrej bought 51.15 lakh shares at Rs 880.00/share.

Nisaba Adi Godrej bought 17.05 lakh shares at Rs 880.00/share.

Pirojsha Adi Godrej bought 17.05 lakh shares at Rs 880.00/share.

Tanya Arvind Dubash bought 17.05 lakh shares at Rs 880.00/share.

Godrej Industries Ltd sold 51.15 lakh shares at Rs 880.00/share.

Godrej Seeds & Genetics Limited sold 51.15 lakh shares at Rs 880.00/share.

Hero Motors Limited

Irage Broking Services LLP bought 1.73 lakh shares at Rs 112.98/share.

SS Retail Limited

Irage Broking Services LLP sold 2.12 lakh shares at Rs 837.69/share.



Insider Trades

Usha Martin Ltd

Peterhouse Investments Limited, Promoter Group, sold 2,00,000 shares.

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd

M S Jeevarekha, Promoter Group, pledged 40,000 shares.

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd

Mrs. Bina Kishore Chabbria, Promoter, sold 55,00,000 shares.

Trualt Bioenergy Ltd

Nirani Holdings Private Limited, Promoter Group, pledged 14,00,000 shares.

Speciality Restaurants Ltd

Mr. Anjan Chatterjee, Promoter & Director, bought 9,703 shares.

SAR Auto Products Ltd

Shreyas Rameshbhai Virani, Promoter & Director, sold 1,350 shares.

Trading Tweaks

Price band change from 10% to 5%

Kabra Extrusion Technik Limited

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage

Jaykay Enterprises Limited

KPI Green Energy Limited

Optiemus Infracom Limited

PC Jeweller Limited

F&O Cues

Nifty Sept futures is down 1.5% to 23,095.00 at a premium of 32 points.

Nifty Options 29nd Sept Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.



Securities in ban period:

Kaynes Tech, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, SAIL

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